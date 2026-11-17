Businessman Great Osama has made a fresh move in the ongoing saga surrounding Davido’s short performance at his NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso, Ashanti Region

Speaking to reporters, the hotel owner declined to comment further on the Davido matter and cautioned the media and public against speculating about the issue

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the development, with some mocking the businessman while others praised him for putting Manso on the map with the show

Ghanaian businessman Great Osama has handed matters concerning Davido’s controversial performance at his hotel’s third anniversary celebration over to his lawyers.

Great Osama hands matters concerning Davido’s short performance at his NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso over to his lawyers. Photo source: @davido/Instagram, Sheldon Studios/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Nigerian Afrobeats star headlined The Davido Experience at the New York City (NYC) Hotel in Manso Akwasiso, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Davido reportedly performed for about 19 minutes, leaving the organiser and many patrons disappointed.

A video captured Osama confronting members of the singer’s team over the length of the performance shortly after the show. Osama, whose real name is Kwaku Abonee, also chairs the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association.

Great Osama hands Davido matter to lawyers

Speaking to reporters in a video that has since surfaced online, Osama said he had passed the matter on to his legal team.

He explained that his lawyers had advised him against granting interviews, so he would not comment further.

The businessman also cautioned the general public and the media to refrain from speculating about the issue. His remarks mark a shift from his earlier public comments, in which he addressed the controversy at length.

The Facebook video in which Great Osama says he has handed the Davido matter to his lawyers is below.

Davido’s Manso show controversy explained

Reports claimed Osama paid about $600,000, roughly GH¢7 million, to book the Nigerian star for the event.

However, neither Davido, his management nor Osama has publicly confirmed the alleged fee. In one viral clip after the show, the hotel owner was heard instructing security personnel not to open the gate as Davido’s team prepared to leave.

Osama later addressed the crowd and thanked patrons for attending. Davido and his management have not publicly commented on the incident.

Reactions to Great Osama’s legal move

The development drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some mocked the businessman, joking that the lawyers would now also benefit financially from the saga.

Others questioned why legal advice was not sought before the deal with the musician was finalised. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Harry Sitsofe Dake said:

“Where were the lawyers when he was having engagement with the musician.”

Nana Sankofa wrote:

“Lawyers will also cash out free eiii.”

Solomon Ohene Mensah commented:

“Money finish, eye clear!”

Lord Jack said:

“Eye clear. David put sense into chairman’s head 🗣️”

Sante Ernst wrote:

“Cashout season for the lawyer.”

Jay Hans said:

“Hope he learnt a lot from this and I’m sure he will manage things well next time, Thanks for promoting Manso 🙌”

Great Osama on Davido show losses

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Great Osama addressed the public furore surrounding Davido’s performance at his NYC Hotel.

The businessman said he stood by his decision to host the Nigerian music star and had no regrets. He also claimed he would even sell his house or hotel to cover any losses from the concert.

Many Ghanaians reacted to his comments on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh