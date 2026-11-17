Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shared a cryptic post on social media days before reports emerged that he had been removed as senior pastor of his church

The post has resurfaced online as a faction of trustees and the church itself issue conflicting statements over who currently leads the popular Lagos ministry

Fans have flooded the comment section of the post with messages of support, with many reading the clip as a response to his critics online

Nigerian pastor and actor Jimmy Odukoya has drawn attention online after a cryptic post he shared days before his alleged removal as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church resurfaced.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s cryptic No Pressure Me post resurfaces days after reports of his removal as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church. Photo source:Jimmy Odukoya

Source: Facebook

The Board of Trustees of the Lagos church announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, that it no longer recognised Jimmy as senior pastor, citing succession instructions left by his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

In response, the church issued its own statement rejecting the move as unconstitutional and insisting that he remains in office.

Jimmy succeeded his father as senior pastor in September 2023, after the founder died in the United States in August that year.

His sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, was installed alongside him as associate senior pastor.

Jimmy Odukoya’s cryptic No Pressure post

On Friday, November 13, 2026, the pastor shared a clip featuring artwork of two raised hands with the words “No Pressure Me!” and a lion logo. An audio line in the clip says “Omo no dey pressure me,” while his caption simply read “Anticipate” with an emoji. He gave no explanation for the post at the time.

Many of his followers have since linked it to the leadership dispute that became public four days later.

Fans also connected it to his earlier response to critics of his remarriage, when he wrote that anyone who could not die for him should not pressure him.

The Facebook post by Jimmy Odukoya, in which he shared the No Pressure Me clip, is below.

Fountain of Life Church rejects removal

The church swiftly disputed the announcement in a press statement posted on its official Instagram page and website.

It described the purported removal as constitutionally invalid and said the announcement came from individuals calling themselves concerned members of the board.

According to the church, Jimmy’s appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2023. “For the avoidance of doubt, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church,” the statement read.

As of the time of writing, Jimmy had not personally commented on the dispute.

Reactions to Jimmy Odukoya’s cryptic post

The resurfaced post drew a wave of reactions from followers on Facebook. Many of them rallied behind the pastor and dismissed the attempt to remove him. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ademola Ololade Monioluwa said:

“Them go explain tire....... Still, it can’t stop THE LION from roaring....... PJ 💯”

Adeola Odukomaiya Adeyemi wrote:

“No Pressure Zone! 🔥🔥🔥”

Antiora Oddoye commented:

“We love you die 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰....Dem go explain tire.”

Princess Gift said:

“I love this. Una go talk tire.”

Sola Oyegbade wrote:

“God is not like humans.”

Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage to Mo Odukoya

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jimmy Odukoya remarried and introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to his congregation during a Sunday service on November 1, 2026.

The pastor invited her to the front of the church and presented her as the new first lady. Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church blessed the union. Followers flooded social media with warm messages for the couple after the introduction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh