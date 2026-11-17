Ghanaian businessman Great Osama spoke out about the controversy surrounding Davido's short performance at his NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso

Osama organised the concert to mark the third anniversary of his hotel and admitted he had no regrets despite the backlash

The businessman disclosed he was willing to sell his house or hotel to cover any financial losses from bringing the Nigerian star to Ghana

Ghanaian businessman Great Osama has addressed the public furore surrounding Davido's performance at his NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso, Ashanti Region, saying he stands by his decision to host the Nigerian music star with zero regrets.

Great Osama breaks his silence on Davido's 19-minute performance as he addresses possible losses. Image credit: Davido, Trend GH

Source: Facebook

Osama had organised the concert to mark the hotel's third anniversary, and the event quickly became a talking point after Davido's set reportedly lasted only about 19 minutes.

Videos circulating online showed Osama visibly unhappy with the duration of the performance, prompting widespread debate across social media.

In a video shared online, Osama addressed the matter head-on, framing the entire exercise around a personal commitment he had made to himself and his guests.

"I promised to bring Davido; that was all I wanted, and I fulfilled that promise. So, whether I made a profit or incurred a loss, I have no regrets because Davido came as expected," he said.

Osama ready to sell property to settle any debt

Osama further disclosed that he was prepared to deal with any financial difficulties that might have resulted from organising the event.

He suggested that even if he had taken a loan to secure Davido's appearance and eventually recorded losses, he would not hesitate to sell his personal properties to settle the debt.

“Even if I took out a loan to bring Davido and ended up making a loss, I can sell my house to repay it or even sell my hotel. It belongs to me,” he added.

His comments have attracted attention amid the ongoing discussions about Davido's performance, which reportedly lasted approximately 19 minutes.

Osama thanks supporters behind the event

Beyond addressing the financial questions, Osama also used his public statement to express gratitude to those who helped bring the concert to life.

He acknowledged that the event would not have been possible without the backing of people who believed in his vision, and he wanted that support formally recognised.

His remarks close a chapter on what became one of the more unusual entertainment controversies in Ghana in recent months, with a hotel anniversary celebration drawing national and even international attention over a performance clock.

Osama's position remains consistent: the promise was made, Davido arrived, and that outcome, regardless of profit or loss, was enough.

The X video of Osama speaking is below.

All to know about Great Osama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian businessman Great Osama, the owner of NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso and chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association.

His hotel is preparing to mark its third anniversary with a performance by Nigerian superstar Davido, drawing attention to the Ashanti community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh