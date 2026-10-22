Kesewaa Kessy Releases Jesus Endorsement Single and Music Video From Debut EP

Kesewaa Kessy has unveiled her debut single Jesus Endorsement, the lead track from her upcoming EP of the same name

The music video, which premiered on 3 Music, is now available on YouTube and features vibrant visuals to complement the song's faith-driven message

The project is being released under Media Excel, a company with a track record in gospel artiste promotion in Ghana

Kesewaa Kessy is officially stepping into the spotlight with the release of her debut single, Jesus Endorsement, the opening track from her forthcoming EP of the same name.

Kesewaa Kessy drops Jesus Endorsement single and music video from debut EP. Photo source: @kesewaakessy

Source: Instagram

The song carries a clear message at its core: prioritising divine approval over human validation. Rather than chasing recognition from people, Kesewaa Kessy builds her musical introduction around the idea that purpose rooted in faith outweighs popularity or earthly praise. It is a confident statement of intent from a newcomer arriving with both conviction and clarity.

Jesus Endorsement Music Video and Premiere

Beyond the audio, the release comes with a full music video that adds a rich visual dimension to the listening experience. The video, which made its premiere on 3 Music, is now streaming on YouTube.

Its colourful production and aesthetically considered presentation work in harmony with the song's uplifting tone, giving audiences a complete package rather than just a track to stream.

For gospel music fans who value both substance and presentation, the combination of an encouraging message and attractive visuals makes "Jesus Endorsement" a strong debut offering.

Watch the official music video for Jesus Endorsement on YouTube:

Media Excel backs Kesewaa Kessy's debut EP

The single is being released under Media Excel, a company with an established history of promoting gospel talent and connecting artistes with wider audiences. Their involvement signals a professional foundation for Kesewaa Kessy's debut chapter, giving the project the backing of an experienced team familiar with the demands of gospel artiste promotion.

"Jesus Endorsement" also serves as the lead single ahead of her full debut EP, offering listeners a preview of what the broader project is expected to deliver.

The single is now available across all major streaming platforms

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Source: YEN.com.gh