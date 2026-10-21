A video circulating online on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, appeared to show Omah Lay being rushed to a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance on a stretcher

The split-screen clip showed roughly four paramedics wheeling the Afrobeats star towards a waiting ambulance at dusk, with a woman seen running towards the scene

Omah Lay and his team had not publicly addressed the trending footage at the time the story went viral on social media

A video purportedly showing Nigerian Afrobeats star Omah Lay in the middle of a medical emergency began spreading rapidly across social media on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, sending fans into a frenzy of concern.

Omah Lay is allegedly rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury during rehearsals in Los Angeles. Photo source: Omah Lay, Linda Ikeji Blog

Source: Facebook

The clip, which gained traction quickly online, is structured as a split-screen recording.

One frame showed a close-up portrait of the "Godly" hitmaker, while the other captured what appears to be an outdoor emergency unfolding in real time.

Omah Lay carried to ambulance on stretcher

In the second frame, the singer was shown lying on a stretcher as approximately four paramedics wheeled him towards a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance under fading evening light.

Bystanders were seen in the background watching the scene unfold, and a woman was visible rushing to keep pace with the group carrying the popular Nigerian singer.

The presence of Los Angeles Fire Department personnel attending to the singer suggested the incident did not take place in Nigeria, though no further details about the location or circumstances have been confirmed.

However, according to reports from several Nigerian news outlets, including blogger Linda Ikeji, Omah Lay allegedly suffered the injury during an acrobatic stunt rehearsal in Los Angeles ahead of his performance at an upcoming music event.

Omah Lay's team yet to respond

Neither Omah Lay nor anyone from his camp had issued any public statement or clarification regarding the footage by the time this report was filed.

The silence has only deepened the uncertainty around the clip, leaving fans with more questions than answers about the singer's current condition.

The purported Instagram video of Omah Lay being rushed to the hospital after his alleged injury is below:

Reactions to Omah Lay's alleged injury

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans on social media below:

d_realsolz commented:

"Thank God this isn't happening in Nigeria. I'm personally grateful for him and wish him quick recovery."

shortmandown_001 said:

"Speedy recovery boy. System sharp anyhow. Thank God say nobi for the APC and Tinubu government country you dey."

mazi.judepondis wrote:

"Ahhh abeg o, make nothing happen to our national treasure."

Gospel singer Toluwanisings' family confirms his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose family confirmed his death on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, after rumours of his passing spread online.

His death came just two months after he reportedly survived a serious car accident, while fellow gospel figure Woli Agba remembered him as the owner of “a very unique voice”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh