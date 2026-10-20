Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi announced a major personal milestone on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Anunobi shared a photograph of her new property on social media, inviting fans and well-wishers to celebrate with her

The veteran actress credited God for her achievement in an emotional caption accompanying the mansion photo

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is celebrating after achieving a significant personal milestone, announcing on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, that she has become a landlady.

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi celebrates becoming a landlady as she shares a photo of her mansion. Image credit: Eucharia Anunobi

Source: Facebook

The Nollywood actress took to social media to share the exciting news with her followers, posting a photograph of the property and calling on friends, fans and well-wishers to join her in the moment. Her caption read:

"Celebrate with me on becoming the latest Landlady. God did!!!"

Eucharia Anunobi's new mansion

The property shown in the photograph is an impressive two-storey building finished predominantly in white.

Its modern design features clean exterior lines, multiple rectangular windows and dark roofing that creates a striking contrast against the bright walls.

A black canopy above a projecting section of the upper floor adds a distinctive touch to the facade, while decorative dark railings on a balcony-like feature lend the structure an elegant character.

Entrance points and windows are spread across both floors, and the building is enclosed within a high perimeter wall that ensures privacy.

A paved compound surrounds the structure, and green trees nearby soften the overall appearance of the setting.

Anunobi did not share further details about the location or other specifics of the property in her post, but the image gave her followers a clear look at what she was celebrating.

Eucharia Anunobi's career

Eucharia Anunobi has been a recognisable figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry for many years, carving out a reputation as one of the country's veteran actresses.

Beyond her film work, she has embraced a second identity as an evangelist, a calling that has become central to how she presents herself publicly.

Her decision to attribute the achievement openly to God reflects the faith-driven perspective she has consistently maintained in her public life.

The announcement captures a rare moment of personal joy for the actress, who marked the occasion not just as a property owner, but as someone celebrating what she sees as divine provision.

The Instagram post of Eucharia Anunobi flaunting her new mansion is below.

Eucharia Anunobi shares her sabotage experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Eucharia Anunobi’s account of a colleague’s attempt to have her removed from Glamour Girls 2.

The producer kept Anunobi in the role despite the reported lobbying. She said the incident showed her that success does not prevent others from feeling envious.

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Source: YEN.com.gh