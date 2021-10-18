A legendary Ghanaian athlete, Ebenezer Oko Addy, who is now 80 years old still holds a national record that is five decades old in 200m

The successful former athlete also helped Ghana to win gold medal for the relay against Jamaica and other tough competitors

In a recent interview, Ebenezer narrated how himself and his colleagues managed to pull off the enviable success

Ebenezer Oko Addy, a former Ghanaian sprinter who is currently 80 years old helped Ghana to make history in the 1966 Commonwealth Games that was held in Kingston, Jamaica.

Ghana’s 4x100m quartet, comprising of Ebenezer Charles Oko Addy, Bonner K. Mends, James Aryee Addy and Stanley Fabian Allotey beat Jamaica and Australia in the surreal victory.

Aside helping Ghana win the amazing feat, Ebenezer Oko Addy still holds a 5-decade national record in the final 200m, according to a report by Ghanaweb.com.

How Ghanaian athlete beat Jamaica in 1966 to win gold Photo credit: PA Images Archive / Contributor

Source: UGC

Ebenezer Charles O. Addy (born 5 November 1940) is also a Ghanaian sociologist who also competed in the 1964 Summer Olympics.

He was married to Marian Ewurama Addy, a revered biochemist and the first Ghanaian woman to attain the rank of full professor of natural science.

The history maker was recently interviewed by Ghanaweb where he recounted the strategies that helped himself and his team achieve the feat that is still enviable after five decades.

One of them was the fact that during the relay, Ebenezer and his colleagues never slowed down when exchanging batons as they learned to perform the skill while on top speed.

Watch the full interview below

Another Ghanaian athlete who holds four world records

Ferdie Ato Adoboe is a Ghanaian athlete who holds a Guinness World Record as the fastest 100m backward runner ever among three other amazing world records.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the amazing Ghanaian athlete has exhibited his talent professionally on four different continents, with 34 years' experience in coaching and teaching.

Ferdie Ato Adoboe was born and raised in Ghana, where he nurtured himself as a soccer player before getting an opportunity to move to the US in 1981.

The four Guinness World Records that have been held by the talented Ghanaian athlete are listed by YEN.com.gh.

Source: Yen