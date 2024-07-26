Wendy Shay, in a video she shared on her social media page, cruised in a luxurious Porche during her time in Italy

The singer, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, walked into the building with her entourage, wearing a fitting green outfit that brought out her figure

Wendy Shay has been in Rubiera for some days now and has been sharing videos of her time in Italy

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay recently visited Italy and has been making the most of her time in Rubiera, enjoying the luxury the town has to offer.

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay cruising in expensive Porche in Italy Photo Source: wedyshay

Source: TikTok

She shared a video on social media showing her riding in a high-end black Porsche. The footage showed Wendy in the back seat, with her entourage opening the door for her as they got to their destination.

Wendy has been in Rubiera, an Italian town, for several days. She has been actively sharing her experiences online, giving fans a glimpse into her stylish lifestyle. During her visit, Wendy wore a form-fitting green outfit that highlighted her figure, drawing attention as she arrived in the Porche.

In her social media posts, Wendy has also addressed the extreme heat in Italy. She pointed this out while she sipped a drink to cool off.

Ghanaians admire Wendy Shay

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Animah Harriette said:

"I love u die ur very pretty and always on point God bless you a lot, sweetheart"

WIFE-OF LARRY commented:

"Indeed you are a queen 👸 much love my role model"

feliciammalebina wrote:

"My queen forever nothing fi change my mind"

elorm133 wrote:

"I love you living your life with no much friends"

nana hemaa said:

"Keep on Queen we love you very much😍"

Wendy Shay holds a successful concert in Italy

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Dancehall musician Wendy Shay received widespread applause when she shared videos and photos from her sold-out concert in Italy.

The former RuffTown Records signee talked about her good time in Italy, which was evident in the Instagram post.

Many of Wendy Shay's fans worldwide took to the comments section to plead with her to visit their country soon.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh