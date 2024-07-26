The senior project manager on the Ofankor-Nsawam road project has blamed the delay of the road construction on unforeseen events

Ing Adbulai Mahama said one of the notable incidents was when the constructors had to wait three and a half months before demolishing a shrine in their path

He said the repositioning of ECG and GRIDCO installations has also significantly affected the speed of the project

The senior project manager supervising the Ofankor-Nsawam road construction, Ing. Abdulai Mahama, said the team has suffered several challenges beyond their control.

These challenges have delayed the completion of the project.

The Ofankor-Nsawam road was expected to be completed this month, however, it is now only 60% complete. Source: GBCOnline, Graphic Online

The construction of the Ofankor-Nsawam road began in September 2022 and was to complete within 24 months.

However, after more than 24 months the road is now only 60 per cent complete.

In an interview on Adom TV, Ing. Mahama explained that some of the problems they had encountered had not been anticipated.

One such problem was when they had to demolish a shrine along the road.

He noted that following consultation with the locals it was discovered the gods had travelled and thus construction had to halt for the gods to return.

This cost the team three and a half months. They also had to pay for two cattle and provide money for other rituals before the team was allowed to demolish the shrine.

He said the team had to also address issues between settlers and landlords whose lands had been affected by the road construction.

He said other issues the team encountered was the repositioning of ECG and GRIDCO high-tension wires, among others.

Ing. Mahama noted that the road is being designed to last for 20 years and the drainage systems being built alongside the road is expected to last 50 years.

Chief resident engineer yet to give new completion date

Construction work on the $346.5 million Ofan­kor-Nsawam dual carriage­way project, originally scheduled to be completed in July 2024, has been delayed.

The chief resident engineer on the project, Kwabena Bempong, said extensive work was still outstanding.

He told Citi FM the project’s contractor is yet to submit a revised date for completion.

Bempong attributed the delay to the relocation of utility lines and the compensation of persons affected by the project.

"There are people who are trying to injure the project, and we still have litigations," he noted.

The project is jointly funded by the gov­ernment and Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian construction company.

Akufo-Addo said Suame Interchange to be completed in 2024

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the first phase of work on the Suame interchange project will be completed by the end of 2024.

The Suame Interchange Project initiative was started in 2022 and has been a source of frustration for citizens.

The president spoke at the sod-cutting for the 20-kilometre dualisation of the Anhwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben road.

