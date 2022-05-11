Vannel Mawuli Dzigba, a young Ghanaian hits an amazing milestone as he graduates with the best honors possible with a 4.0/4.0 GPA

The elated young man used his Linkedin platform to express his joy as he listed his incredible achievements

The Linkedin community was more than impressed as a lot of people took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A young Ghanaian man Vannel Mawuli Dzigba has achieved an inspiring feat, bagging a Master of Science in Administration degree. He did not just graduate, he graduated with a 4.0/4.0 GPA a height not many people can achieve.

He was also awarded the CEHS Learning and Leading Award. In addition, his name would be placed on a permanent plaque in the Education and Human Services building.

Vannel had his secondary school education at Accra Academy and his first degree at KNUST where he studied BSc in Electrical/Electronic Engineering. He has now attained his master's degree and keeps soaring high in his academics.

Social Media Congratulates Vannel

A lot of people chanced upon the Linkedin post and did not hesitate to say their congratulations to the young man.

Isaac Atanley was impressed and said:

I am very proud of you my Engineer, Project Manager and Pastor. It is amazing that our darling Liverpool is aiming for a quadruple this month. I have great testimonies to share personally with you on my latest achievements.

Sarah Adkins was happy for vannel as she said:

Well deserved Vannel-so happy we had some classes together! Enjoy Colorado

Esther Nortey also said:

Congratulations Mr. Dzigba, we're super proud of you.

Cisca TANDO was proud, she said:

Congratulations to My personal person..I am proud of you..

Source: YEN.com.gh