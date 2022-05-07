Gambo, a rising Ghanaian artiste has caused controversy after winning an award and performing at the VGMA23

The young artiste was captured on camera as he was conspicuously rejected by a lady who was interviewing him

Gambo had jokingly attempted to hold her waist when she grabbed her hand and flung it away from her body

A rising Ghanaian artiste popularly known as Gambo got himself in an issue on social media after he attempted to hold the waste of a host that was interviewing him with all excitement.

The incident happened during the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on the first night that was held on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Gambo was being queried just after he performed on stage and picked up an award as the Unsung Artiste of the Year when his 'little' gesture was rejected by the beautiful host who was interviewing him.

What Ghanaians are saying

The video, since it surfaced on social media, has been churning out controversial reactions.

Below were some of the most popular ones.

@Ellon_Muusk commented:

Unsung mpo mi. Artiste of the year de3 he go start dey press press demma chest. Smh

@kwame__citizen indicated:

Even though he no force, BUT honestly Gambo meant no harm. Ano Dey like ein matter but this one de3 I will say some for him

@iamfreddiegreen mentioned:

He was obviously posing for a picture .. sometimes people just get carried away .. plus he’s friends with her he felt comfortable.

@Fa_Hooki_Me added:

Dem get link already but the lady no wan make e come public But Gambo no try what’s this?

Watch the video below

Watch Gambo's performance at the event below

Wizkid Wins Best African Artiste Title At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 23

Meanwhile, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, the famous Nigerian singer, and songwriter popularly known as Wizkid, has been named the Best African Artist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, 23.

The 30-year-old who began recording music at the age of 11 and released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed, won the title on the night of May 6, 2022, in Accra.

Becoming the first time the category was awarded by the Ghana-based award scheme, the announcement has churned out a mix of both positive and negative reactions on social media.

