A video of a young girl who allegedly died after slumping in church while dancing with her friends has been making rounds on the internet.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the girl, including three others, was vigorously dancing to a tune on stage when she fell backward.

For a moment, she was not attended to, however, after they realised she was not getting up, some members of the church were seen rushing to her side on the stage to offer help.

The first shot shows the girl in the middle falling. In the second photo, she is not among the rest. Photo credit: @mrembowaringoma2/Tiktok

One of the dancers also stopped to check on her, but she quickly had to return to the stage to resume her dancing.

All that while, the rest were busily and dancing and the song did not stop.

The video gets massive reactions from social media users

The video has attracted so many comments from social media users. Some have criticised the dancers, and the church members for not showing concern right after the girl fell.

Ghana ha ns3m, for instance, wrote that some churches think it is holy spirit when someone falls, therefore, they do not help as fast as they should:

ghana_ha_ns3m: “the problem with some churches when one falls down they think its Holy Spirit.”

Amoanemaah had a similar experience:

amoanemaah: “This thing errr, I was shocked by a microphone while we were praying and people thought it was holy spirit, if it wasn't for the help of our keyboardist err,I wouldn't have known what could happened to me. Herrrrrrr.”

See more comments from viewers:

nanaadwoagem: "Aww at least she died in dance for Christ so sad."

akoteyfrank: "Oh no why."

porahs_touch: "She hasn’t eaten sorry sister RIP."

lladytiti_xoxo: "They won’t stop dancing."

melanie_ofori: "…and they’re still dancing like seriously.'

