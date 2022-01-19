Emotional photos of a nursing trainee who died in a tricycle accident, popularly referred to as Pragya, have surfaced

Priscilla Antwi Williams and her colleague Ellen Ayitey Ansah died after the tricycle transporting them collided with a grader

The two are nursing trainees of the Asankrangwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School in Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region

Heartbreaking photos of Priscilla Antwi Williams, a nursing trainee who died in a tricycle accident, popularly referred to as Pragya, have emerged.

In one of the visuals circulated widely online, seen by YEN.com.gh, Priscilla is seen in a lecture hall standing with other colleagues. Other photos show the deceased posing with her colleague female trainees as they created fun memories together.

Priscilla also captured a moment with friends as she sat behind the steering wheel in a whip.

The most heartbreaking photo shows the deceased beautifully adorned in a gorgeous red outfit merged with royal blue. Priscilla posed for the camera beaming with smiles.

The visuals, which were uploaded on Facebook by social media user Yiediehene Nana Kwame Obeng on January 17, have amassed sad reactions and emotional tributes from internet surfers.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few below:

Reactions

Akua Rock said:

''Why so soon sist already missing you .''

Nana Odehyeba commented:

''Awww may her soul rest in perfect peace.''

Bright Ampong Wireko said:

''This is very sad. RIP.''

Godson Nyarkoh Ebenezer said:

''Rip LORD knows.''

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Priscilla Antwi Williams and Ellen Ayitey Ansah died in a tricycle accident.

The duo, both nurses of the Asankrangwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School in Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region, died on the spot when the tricycle transporting them collided with a grader while descending a hill.

Priscilla and Ellen were reportedly returning from the market with foodstuff for their upkeep when the accident happened.

