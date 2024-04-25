EU Parliament has expressed confidence that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, will not be passed

An EU Commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevičius, said Ghana was a signatory to several international human rights accords and must take those into consideration

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has refused to sign the bill as it faces two suits at the Supreme Court

Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, has been discussed at the European Union’s parliament.

In a speech delivered by the European Union Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius as a representative for the EU Vice President Josep Borrell, he addressed the concern with the bill and expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to protect the fundamental human rights of all citizens.

The EU has reminded Ghana of her international human rights obligations.

He noted that Ghana has a strong record of protecting the human rights of its citizens through its laws and practices and that its solid democracy has made it a regional anchor of stability.

However, despite its stellar human rights record, he noted that the country continues to lag behind in the area of the protection of sexual minorities.

He highlighted the unanimous passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by the Ghanaian parliament as a matter of concern and urged a close review of the bill, considering that the country is a signatory to several international human rights accords and has its own constitutional provisions on human rights.

Virginijus Sinkevičius noted that the bill has been challenged and is being scrutinized by the Supreme Court.

However, President Akufo-Addo and some senior government members' assurances on the bill's legal and financial consequences have given him confidence that it will not be passed.

He said the European Union has been closely following the progress of the bill and will continue to do so till it is concluded.

He said Ghana’s pivotal role as an anchor of regional stability and democracy has made the country a much-cherished partner of the EU.

He affirmed the EU’s resolve to continue to maintain its longstanding relationship with the country while defending its common values.

Akufo-Addo says he won’t assent to anti-LGBTQ+ bill

YEN.com.gh has reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.

In light of pending cases challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Akufo-Addo said waiting would be the best action.

Akufo-Addo told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its Human Rights record.

"I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be con-templated or occasioned."

