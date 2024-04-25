A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about his gains from farming has gone viral on social media

The mango farmer stated in the video that farming is lucrative as he makes as much as GH¢1 million from his farm

Netizens who thronged the comment section were inspired by the Ghanaian man's success attained through farming

A Ghanaian man, who is into mango farming, has proclaimed farming as a very lucrative venture.

In an interview making rounds on social media, he indicated that he makes as much as GH¢1,000,000 from his ten acres of mango farm.

Highlighting his gains from his far, he indicated that he has purchased some lands, and was seeking to expand his mango farm with proceeds from his business.

"Mango farming is very profitable," he stressed.

He further refuted claims that Cocoa farming is more lucrative than mango, stating categorically that people who put in their best in the job succeed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to trending video

The video has caught the attention many netizens who felt inspired by the man's success story.

@Nana Owusu wrote:

"People have bn brainwashed to thinking they have to be in suits and tie after school. Money is in the fields, coconut is another cool business."

@Alexandra wrote:

"Interesting."

@Noworries1324 wrote:

"Wow."

@Kwabena wrote:

"You're supposed to get 3 tonnes per acre. He should be making more than this."

@KING wrote:

"If the government hears this, mangoboard on its way."

@ToliTabiz wrote:

"How many times can u harvest these mangoes in a yr."

@Ibeen wrote:

"The difference between mango and cocoa is that while you make most of the money from mango, COCOBOD enjoys most of the money the farmer is supposed to make."

