Africa's skyline is gradually taking shape over the years with high rise buildings that are beautifying most of the continent's major cities

One of such buildings is the 88 Nairobi Condominium in Kenya which is set to become the tallest residential building in Africa

The structure will be 176 metres high and have 44 floors, parking space for up to 518 vehicles, a restaurant, swimming pool, gym and spa facilities

The 88 Nairobi Condominium is a luxurious fully residential building that is set to be completed in the Upper Hill neighbourhood of Nairobi in Kenya, making it the tallest fully residential building in Africa. The structure will sit on a 1-acre plot of land and provide 15,000 square feet of rentable residential space.

The design of the 88 Nairobi Condominium Tower. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

The building is owned by a real estate development company in Kenya called Lordship Africa which aims to accommodate about 40,000 business executives and employees in the 88 Nairobi Condominium Tower who reside in the Upper Hill neighbourhood.

The building will feature a smart home technology that allows one to control their lights, and music, call reception, order their car from valet and many other uses.

Some facilities and features of the building include a convenience shop, a 150-seat branded restaurant, a salon and gym, a meeting and business centre, three resident bars, a lavish communal lounge on the 31st level, and parking for 518 vehicles.

The idea for building such a structure in the business district of Nairobi is to cut down the time it takes for people to commute to work and back since they will now be able to walk or even ride a bicycle to work.

Many netizens have reacted on social media upon hearing about the construction of what is to be Africa's tallest residential building. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

@JamesWekwaSadza asked:

Is it really that necessary in Africa? I mean, we've got all this land and yet our population is that of India or China.

@tb_peters added:

A time is coming, when the world wouldn't be able to take any major step without Africa.

@theonlytinia opined:

$42.8m? In Nigeria it will cost over $10b and would PROBABLY never be completed

The building's budget was raised through a combination of loans, equity, and unit sales.

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the tallest buildings in Ghana that are gracing Accra's skyline. Countries like Tanzania and Kenya are pioneers in putting up high-rise buildings and Ghana is following well in their footsteps.

