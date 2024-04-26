A Ghanaian man based in the US, Nana Anim, has celebrated his wife for surprising him with a PlayStation 5 Console

In a TikTok video, Nana Anim thanked his wife and advised Ghanaian men to pray for a woman like his

Netizens joined him in praising his beautiful wife

A US-based Ghanaian man, Nana Anim, has expressed joy after his wife surprised him with a new PlayStation 5 Console (PS5), as a sign of her love for him.

The overly excited man took to social media to celebrate and appreciate his beautiful wife for her generosity and show of love.

The PS5 video game costs around $549, equivalent to GH₵7,432.18, on Amazon.

Nana Anim (@nanaanim23) said he bought one of the PS video games last year but gave it out because he did not have enough time to play it and that he is happy his wife bought him a new one

"Make you find a girl that go love you....These are the women you want in your life, a queen who will give you a child and also buy you a PlayStation 5," he said.

Netizens join him in praising his wife

Some Netizens who chanced on his video, which had raked in over 9k likes and 186 comments, as of the time of drafting this report, joined him in praising his wife for her kind gesture.

GH D British commented:

"Lucky you , proud of you and her Bruh."

Akua_ Kay also commented:

"God bless her you geh beautiful bb."

cherry said:

"Chale your wife Dey bee oooo."

Kwame Civic replied:

"she look very beautiful I swear herr."

