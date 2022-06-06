The world's famous beverage company, Coca Cola, has opened up a gigantic factory in Sebeta, Ethiopia to speed up the production of its beverages

The factory will create 30,000 jobs and have a daily production of 70,000 racks of 24 bottles of the popular drink

More than 1.9 billion people consume Coca Cola worldwide on a daily basis so it is important that the company matches the demand of its consumers

The Coca Cola company has set their eyes on "killing two birds with one stone" - producing more of their much-desired beverage and providing employment opportunities for the people of Ethiopia. This will be the fourth factory that they have set up in the country.

Local employees of the Coca Cola factory in Sebta, Ethiopia. Photo credit: English news. Source: UGC

Construction of the 4th factory in Ethiopia began in 2019 in the city of Sebeta with plans to open the 6th one at Hawassa, south of the capital of the country.

The factory is expected to create jobs for about 30,000 people in the region and also produce 70,000 racks of the Coca Cola drink.

However, news of the establishment of a new factory did not go down well with netizens. Many of them took to Twitter to rant about their displeasure. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

@sayyourss said:

Addiction in progress

@MtuFaceless tweeted:

It will create 30,000 jobs and give 100million people diabetes

@thatomaboee10 added:

We rejected them here in South Africa. So they went to try elsewhere

@FlexKip concluded:

Ethiopians are about to get significantly fatter

President of Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Bruno Pietracci said that the company believes Africa has a strong potential to be the next global market which is why they are channeling their resources and efforts into tapping into the continent's economy.

The mega factory was inaugurated in the presence of senior Ethiopian government officials as well as officials from the Coca Cola company.

Apart from producing the beverage in the East African country, the beverage company also plans to export the materials it uses in production to generate foreign exchange and supply for the local market.

