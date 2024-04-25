Media personality Serwaa Amihere has apologised for the private bedroom video between herself and business mogul Henry Fitz that surfaced on the internet

She said that the video, which was recorded some five years ago, severely embarrassed her, her family and her loved ones.

Many people empathised with her and left sweet messages for her in the comments

Seasoned media personality Serwaa Amihere has finally broken her silence after her bedroom video with businessman Henry Fitz surfaced on the internet on April 2, 2024.

Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz in photos. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere and @henryfitz

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere released a statement amid Henry Fitz scandal

In a statement released by Serwaa Amihere, she said that the video came almost five months after she was threatened and extorted, adding that during that time, the police were on the ground trying to bring the extortionists to book.

"The video (which was made 5 years ago) has severely embarrassed me, my family and my loved ones. It has also exposed my employers, and the businesses and brands I represent to embarrassment," Serwaa Amihere said in the statement.

Miss Amihere further stated that the private video with Henry Fitz has frustrated people who have been a strong support, source of inspiration, and encouragement to her throughout her journey in the media space.

On her Instagram page, she further stated that five years ago, when the video was taken, she underestimated the extent of her influence and potential and who she would become in future.

"Sincerely, I say sorry for the embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration which this matter has caused to my family and loved ones, to the distinguished businesses and brands I represent, and to you."

Miss Amihere concluded her message by saying that she has learnt deeply useful lessons for the future from this experience.

Below is the statement Serwaa Amihere released regarding the Henry Fitz scandal.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's statement

Below are the reactions from people.

chocolate_shot_it said:

Which video is that? What are you talking about?? We are lost oo.. we dont remember any video oo cos all what we remember is WE LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ @serwaaamihere ❤️❤️

okyeamekwame said:

You are a strong and intelligent woman. Stay strong and live your life. We need your strength and humility. Very inspiring.

johndumelo1 said:

I dey 4 u

enioluwaofficial said:

Sending love and strength your way, today and always. It is well.✨❤️

hildabaci said:

Sending you love strength and support

sista.afia said:

We love you Regardless ❤️

Serwaa Amihere's 2019 tweet asking why people send their bareness surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that an old tweet dated November 27, 2019, where media personality Serwaa Amihere asked her fans one morning why they sent their bareness to their partner, surfaced online.

The post comes amid her scandal with a business mogul, Henry Fitz and after it was alleged that Mr Fitz leaked their bedroom video.

The post has gone viral, as many opined that the internet never forgets.

Source: YEN.com.gh