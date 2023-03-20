Wealthy American boxer Floyd Mayweather broke the internet when he shared a video of his airport in Dubai

The boxer took netizens on a brief tour of the impressive facility and showed them his plush office at the airport where he worked

Mayweather proudly revealed that the name of his airport in Dubai was 'Mayweather Aviation'

Celebrated American boxer Floyd Mayweather caused an online stir when he flaunted an airport he claimed belonged to him in Dubai.

Floyd Mayweather flaunts his airport in Dubai. Photo credit: @shannonsharpeee

Source: Twitter

A video posted on Twitter by @shannonsharpeee captured him saying, "I got my airport now, Mayweather Aviation". The famous boxer took netizens on a brief tour, showing his plush office, impressive lounge area and exotic cars.

Floyd Mayweather was given the royal treatment at his airport and showed how he was given a cup of coffee with his image on it.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of Floyd Mayweather's airport in Dubai

Several netizens were impressed by the celebrity boxer's airport and took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@richdollaz said:

He definitely doesn’t have his own airport, but they definitely rolled the red carpet out for him in his recent fight over there - pretty dope welcome

@seansr915_sean commented:

Hey, bro, congratulations on your new airport in Dubai, Champ

@BrooklynBoyB added:

We won’t do it here but soon we have to talk about Mayweather getting work done… and not just Botox either

@EzoARisktaker remarked:

Generational wealth… his grandchildren’s children’s children are going to be set! Hopefully, they keep it going

@AllahuTrackstar asked:

ain’t the flexing getting old? brother, what impact have you made on your community?

Floyd Mayweather net worth: Year-by-year report

