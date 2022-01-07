50+ of the best real men quotes to inspire you to do your best every time

There are men, and there are real men. The difference between these two is vast and crystal clear. Contrary to many's opinions, real men also get tired most times, even though they are strong and sometimes do well in masking their many fears. This is the more reason these people need to inspire themselves with real men quotes.

There are several real men quotes and sayings to inspire the real men in your life. Remember that no matter how strong they appear, they are also human and should be encouraged and appreciated at every given opportunity.

50 Real men quotes

As Thomas Paine said, "the real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress and grows brave by reflection." Your inspirational quotes can make a real man reflect on his life and keep him going when life is about to knock him down. Below are some quotes to inspire the real men in your life.

Inspirational quotes for men

Inspirational quotes do several things in the lives of those who read them. You would be surprised at how much one right inspirational quote can inspire a man and make him do more. Check out some ideas below if you desire the best saying to reflect on or share with someone.

A man knows his limits, but a real man can overcome them. - Travis Martin

If you're a man, you don't cry about it; you take life, the ups and downs; if you're a real man, you never go down; you just stay up! - Ric Flair

Being a male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of choice. - Edwin Louis Cole

There is one rule, above all others, for being a man. Whatever comes, face it on your feet. - Robert Jordan

The stronger a man is, the more gentle he can afford to be. - Elbert Hubbard

This is the test of your manhood: how much is there left in you after you have lost everything outside of yourself? – Orison Swett Marden

A great man is hard on himself; a small man is hard on others. - Confucius

Live your life in such a way that you neither hide nor have a wish to display your life to people. - Leo Tolstoy

Be more concerned with your character than with your reputation because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are. - John Wooden

Know you not that a good man does nothing for appearance sake, but for the sake of having done right? - Epictetus

Man is not made for defeat. A man can be destroyed but not defeated. - Ernest Hemingway

The successful man will profit from his mistakes and try again in a different way. - Dale Carnegie

The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones. - Confucius

Life quotes for men

Sometimes, life's journey is not as easy and smooth as we planned. It can be worse for men, especially the responsible ones. These life quotes for men will gear up the men in your life and make them a better version of who they've been.

The purpose of our lives is to be happy. - Dalai Lama

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. - Mae West

Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up. - Thomas A. Edison

Money and success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there. - Will Smith

Not how long, but how well you have lived is the main thing. - Seneca

Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people. – Leo Burnett

Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced. – Soren Kierkegaard

Life imposes things on you that you can't control, but you still have the choice of how you're going to live through this. - Celine Dion

Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it. - Steve Jobs

The healthiest response to life is joy. - Deepak Chopra

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. - Dr Seuss

Life is about making an impact, not making an income. - Kevin Kruse

Life is ten per cent what happens to you and ninety per cent how you respond to it. - Charles Swindoll

If you're not stubborn, you'll give up on experiments too soon. And if you're not flexible, you'll pound your head against the wall, and you won't see a different solution to a problem you're trying to solve. - Jeff Bezos

Quotes for a good man

In this world where almost everything has gone wrong, it is essential to encourage the few good men in every possible way, including quotes to keep them going. So, if you're unsure of how to encourage that good man, the following quotes for a good man have got you covered.

The stronger a man is, the more gentle he can afford to be. - Elbert Hubbard

The first step to being a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones some else [is] carrying. - Mehmet Murat Ildan

A good man would prefer to be defeated than defeat injustice by evil means. - Sallust

The mark of a great man is one who knows when to set aside the important things in order to accomplish the vital ones. - Brandon Sanderson

So, being a good man is not an exam or a qualification; it changes, and it incorporates being a good friend, a good father, a good employee, a good boss, a good neighbour, and a good citizen. - A.A. Gill

The good man is the man who, no matter how morally unworthy he has been, is moving to become better. - John Dewey

The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good. - Samuel Johnson

It is part of a good man to do great and noble deeds, though he risks everything. - Plutarch

Nothing deters a good man from doing what is honourable. - Seneca the Younger

Trying to learn to be a good man is like learning to play tennis against a wall. You are only a good man - a competent, capable, interesting and lovable man - when you're doing it for, or with, other people. - A.A. Gill

It is the task of a good man to help those in misfortune. - Sophocles

It is not what he has, or even what he does which expresses the worth of a man, but what he is. - Henri-Frederic Amiel

Real man quotes about life

Do you know that real men have opinions about what life is all about, which differ from what the general public thinks about life? Sometimes, they sound weird, and at other times, interesting or too deep to be understood. So, here are some real men quotes you can reminisce.

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. - Nelson Mandela

If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavour. -Eleanor Roosevelt

Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma - which is living with the results of other people's thinking. - Steve Jobs

The country is dying cause of a lack of men, not a lack of programs. - Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

Real men don't dance to other people's tunes. Instead, they play for others to dance. - Michael Bassey Johnson

Manhood is defined and decided by the ability to nurture and to protect, by the capability to provide and sustain. - JoyBell C.

Better to be a strong man with a weak point than to be a weak man without a strong point. A diamond with a flaw is better than brick without a flaw. - William J.H. Boetcker

The real man is one who always finds excuses for others but never excuses himself. - Henry Ward Beecher

Real men are sadly lacking in this world, for when they are put to the test they prove worthless. - Franz Liszt

Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away. - Philip K. Dickson

In prosperity, our friends know us. In adversity, we know our friends. - G.K. Chesterton

There are always loose ends in real life. - Robert Galbraith

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. - Walt Disney

If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success. - James Cameron

Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans. - John Lennon

Positive man quotes

Most times, one has to look beyond the negative vibes around and motivate oneself with positive quotes. When you send these quotes to people around you, especially men, it becomes more appreciated. Here are some positive man quotes you can inspire yourself with.

The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time. - Jack London

I fear not the man who has practised 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practised one kick 10,000 times. - Bruce Lee

Progress is man's ability to complicate simplicity. - Thor Heyerdahl

A smart man makes a mistake, learns from it, and never makes that mistake again. But a wise man finds a smart man and learns from him how to avoid the mistake altogether. - Roy H. Williams

A tree is known by its fruit; a man by his deeds. A good deed is never lost; he who sows courtesy reaps friendship, and he who plants kindness gathers love. - Saint Basil

A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends. - Baltasar Gracian

A man who is a master of patience is a master of everything else. - George Savile

But man is not made for defeat. A man can be destroyed but not defeated. - Ernest Hemingway

Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore. - Andre Gide

I'm a handsome man with a charming personality. - Gabe Newell

Real men quotes inspire and motivate the real men in your life. If you are a real man, feel free to encourage yourself with them, and you will never have to worry over a bad day and the likes of it.

