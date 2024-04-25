A former participant of the National Science and Maths Quiz has been awarded a scholarship

Haqq Abubakar Soolah has secured over GH¢1 million to study medicine at Accra College of Medicine

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed joy and congratulated the young man over the achievement

A participant of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Haqq Abubakar Soolah, has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to study medicine.

The scholarship worth GH¢1,014,439.50 will cover his tuition fees at the Accra College of Medicine for six years.

Former NSMQ star proudly receives full scholarship to study medicine Source: NSMQ

Source: Facebook

This was announced on the NSMQ's Facebook page.

Haqq in 2023 represented his school, St John's School and performed well in the NSMQ competition.

His school made it to the quarter final stage by deed of his hard work, dedication and commitment, alongside the other students.

See post below:

NSMQ star beams with smiles as he receives full scholarship to pursue medicine Source: NSMQ

Source: Facebook

Netizens celebrate Haqq Abubakar Soolah

Netizens who saw the post celebrated the young man.

@Mawuenyega Kofi Akpaka Kumor wrote:

"St. John's School is very proud of you."

@Mark Blay wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Awala GH wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Mensah Rabisco

"Congratulations to him."

@Paa Kwesi Woode

"Wow, my school. Congratulations to us."

@Nana Yaw Zygote

"Congratulations."

@Ibn Alidu Yaw

"Congratulations Haqq."

@Hayford Anafo

"Congrats bro."

@Richard Allen wrote:

"Beautiful,Haqq, we are proud of you."

@Twene Quecy Eric wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Nana Yaw Fosu Gyamfi wrote:

"Congrats."

@Bizukuu Nelson

"Congratulations."

@Mawuenyega Kofi Akpaka Kumor wrote:

"Congratulations gentleman."

@Awurama Quansimaah Quansah wrote:

"That’s amazing ."

NSMQ 2022: Genius PRESEC winner receives full scholarship worth $40,000 from Academic City

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that another participant of the NSMQ has been awarded a scholarship.

The member of the 2022 NSMQ winners from the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-LEGON) received a full scholarship to further his education.

Austin Afutu accepted the Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award valued at $40,000 from Academic City University College.

The scholarship covers his tuition, housing, meals, a laptop computer, and a monthly stipend, among others.

Netizens who saw the post commended him over his brilliance which contributed to receiving the scholarship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh