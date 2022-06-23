Netizens have reacted unfavourably to the $300 million National Cathedral to be built in Ghana by the government

People claim that it will be a white elephant and is also a misappropriation of state taxes that could have been put to better use

YEN.com.gh compares the National Cathedral to Tyler Perry's $250 million Studio to find out if the building project is worth its weight in gold

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The National Cathedral set to be built in Ghana will be a sacred grounds for religious activities as well as state inaugurations and funerals. It is estimated to cost over $300 million which has attracted several criticisms from well-meaning Ghanaians who feel that the priority of the government may have been misplaced with this project.

Ghana's National Cathedral. Photo credit: AK II. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Features of the National Cathedral

The edifice was designed by the famous architect, Sir David Adjaye, who has also designed other famous buildings around the world.

The cathedral will sit on 14 acres of land adjacent to the Osu Cemetery and will accommodate a number of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, a choir rehearsal, art gallery, and shop among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A look inside the National Cathedral. Photo credit: Adjaye Associates. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

It will also host Africa’s first Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, dedicated to Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.

Features of the Tyler Perry Studio

Famed movie actor and producer, Tyler Perry, opened the first-ever fully black-owned film studio in America in 2019. The studio sits on 330 acres of land that was formerly a Confederate Army base.

The premises of Tyler Perry's $250 million studios. Photo credit: Tyler Perry Studios. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Tyler Perry's studio can accommodate the studios of major movie studios including Disney, Fox, Paramount, and Sony, and still have 60 acres of land left. The studio features 12 sound stages and several replicas of famous buildings such as the White House, street homes, business buildings, and much more.

The White House replica in Tyler Perry's studio. Photo credit: BellaNaija. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

It also has trailer parks, a hospital on set, a mock jumbo jet, and an airport terminal.

Beautiful Houses that Famous Kumawood Celebrities like Lil Win Have Built for Themselves and Their Families

In an article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the beautiful mansions of Kumawood stars. These are houses they bought for themselves or for their loved ones. These star actors and actresses have worked hard to sustain the movie industry in Ghana from falling apart.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh