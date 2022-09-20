Celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber have been shaken by an intrusion into their home garden in Los Angeles by a trespasser

The intruder fled on foot and disappeared into the neighbourhood after the police approached him

The couple was not home and having a vacation when the unwelcome 'visitor' made an appearing in their house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Police were notified of a trespasser at Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey's Los Angeles residence on September 17, 2022, while they were having fun on vacation. The intruder was seen lurking around the barbecue in the garden of the couple's private gated house. Justin's vigilant security crew discovered the trespasser, but when they tried to speak to him, he leapt over the wall and ran away into the neighbourhood.

Justin and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: ABC News

Source: UGC

According to Justin's security, they observed a man loitering around the celebrity couple's barbecue place in the backyard. They said he took off fleeing, hopping over one of the barriers and into the neighbourhood, when they approached the man. The security chased him, but their efforts to apprehend him proved futile.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Los Angeles mansion. Photo credit: Beverly Park

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The magnificent 11,145-square-foot gated residence of Justin and his wife Hailey has undergone several renovations since it was constructed in the 1980s. It boasts features such as a tennis court, park-like grounds, and a swimming pool, to mention a few amenities.

The property has seven bedrooms, a private gym, a jacuzzi, a movie theatre, casual and formal dining, and ten bathrooms. A poolside area is housed in a covered patio and is visible from the several balconies that face out into a beautiful estate.

Jada Pinkett And Will Smith: A Look Into All The Gorgeous Mansions That The Celebrity Couple Have Owned

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about all the mansions that Jada Pinkett and Will Smith owned together since they were married. One of the wealthiest celebrity couples, Jada and Will Smith, move around from one opulent property to another, spending millions of dollars and installing state-of-the-art amenities befitting their status.

The couple's millions of cash allow them to maintain their opulent lifestyle and purchase as many homes as they choose. Will Smith and Jada have been partners for 27 years, and both have achieved great things on their own and together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh