One of the richest female celebrities in the world, Oprah Winfrey, has sold her property in California to fellow star celebrity, Jennifer Aniston

The famous "friends" actress bought the four-bedroom mansion from Oprah for $14.8 million to become its new owner

The property spans 4,320 square feet and has features such as a guesthouse, a gym and a motor court

Oprah Winfrey has finally decided to part ways with her California mansion, which she bought in January 2021 for $10.48 million, so she sold the property to her fellow celebrity Jennifer Aniston for a whopping $14.8 million. Oprah Winfrey sold the other half of the estate, which included two cottages, to her longtime personal trainer and estate manager for $2.3 million.

Jennifer Aniston (left) takes a picture with Oprah Winfrey (right). Photo credit: Access

Source: UGC

Both monarchs and celebrities live in the Montecito region where the property is located. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, and Gwyneth Paltrow are among its rumoured inhabitants. Jennifer Aniston becomes the latest celebrity to join the long list.

Jennifer Aniston acquires a California property from Oprah Winfrey for $14.8 million. Photo credit: New York Post

Source: UGC

Opray Winfrey still owns a property in the area next door to Aniston's new house. Oprah's house has a considerably larger compound, which she paid $30 million for back in 2012.

The 1.03-acre home that Jennifer Aniston acquired from Oprah has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The house was built in 1998 and has features like a powder room, a guesthouse, a gym room, well-kept gardens and a motor court.

A different view of the house. Photo credit: New York Post

Source: UGC

The house is hidden from the street and has a lengthy, gated driveway. It is believed that the home's panoramic beach and mountain vistas were probably a significant selling appeal.

Source: YEN.com.gh