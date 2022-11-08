A dead whale has washed up on the shores of the Cape Three Points enclave in the Western Region

The carcass of the huge marine mammal washed up at least two weeks ago and has started decomposing

Residents are worried the decomposition could seep into a very important river that serves as a source of drinking water for the community

The carcass of a huge whale has washed up at Princess Town, a sparsely-populated area around Cape Three Points in the Western Region.

The carcass measures about 10 metres and is said to be lying on the estuary of the Nyane river with a gaping wound, suggesting it may have been hit by a heavy object.

The Cape Three Points area is home to active oil exploration activities in Ghana.

According to a report on UTV, the huge carcass was first sighted on October 26, 2022, and has started decomposing.

Residents say the decomposing carcass has started seeping into the river, raising serious health concerns.

The Nyane river serves as a major source of drinking water for the residents of Princess Town, the report said.

Residents blame the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for failing to remove the carcass before the decomposition started.

They also blame the authority for failing to investigate the cause of the numerous whale deaths and publishing the findings.

An eyewitness has said whale deaths had become a constant feature of the oil exploration town.

Meanwhile, an official of the EPA in the Ahanta West Municipality, identified as Ted Tettey, has promised that a team will be dispatched to the area.

Whale Carcasses Have Been Washing Ashore In Ghana

Over the last couple of years, decomposed whale carcasses have reportedly been washing up on beaches in the Western Region.

Green groups have been raising concerns that Ghana’s growing petroleum industry may be behind the destruction of vital and rare marine life, including the whales.

Green groups following the situation in Ghana say a total of 20 dead whales have been discovered along the country's coastline in the last four years, including at least eight since September 2013.

