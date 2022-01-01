If you like science fiction flicks, you've probably heard of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU is well-known for producing iconic films that are adaptations of the Marvel comic book series. If you follow the characters, you'll know that the MCU comprises powerful beings. The top-most beings are known as the Cosmic entities. Discover which cosmic beings are the most powerful in order of strength, strong to strongest.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The most powerful cosmic beings in the Marvel Universe. Photo: @captainmarvel, @GalacticalGod, @marvelwarlock (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Marvel Universe is a fictional shared universe in which Marvel Comic films occur. This universe is home to Cosmic entities and comic characters that are powerful and superior. These Cosmic entities comprise superheroes and villains that differ in superiority and strength.

Most powerful Marvel Cosmic entities

Cosmic entities, also known as Cosmic beings, are fictional characters that appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They have power, much powerful than the traditional superheroes and villains. Their abilities range from the universal scale to the multiverse scale.

Who created Marvel's Cosmic entities?

They were created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, two American comic artists and MCU creators. Strange Tales #138, published in November 1965, was the first time the MCU Cosmic beings appeared. With that in mind, take a look at the Marvel Cosmic entities ranking down below.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

10. Hyperion

The Avengers are challenged by the fully formed and mighty Squadron Supreme, led by Hyperion, for a battle that will end with only one team as the victor. Photo: Marvel/Disney XD

Source: Getty Images

Hyperion is a dying Eternals planet's child who comes to Earth as a baby. He grows up to be a powerful commander of The Squadron Supreme. In the Heroes Reborn comic book event, he is the main character, which imagines a world without the Avengers.

Hyperion possesses a wide range of ordinary superpowers, such as strength, speed, and endurance. He also can see across the entire electromagnetic spectrum. He does, however, exist in an alternate version of the world known as Earth-616.

9. Knull (The King in Black)

Knull (The King In Black) with his symbiote army. Photo: @CBR

Source: Twitter

Knull is referred to as the Lord of Darkness. He is an entity that appeared in the Marvel Universe before life began. He is Marvel Comics' most potent symbiote, creating the symbiote army.

Knull is immortal, extremely powerful, and possesses darkness manipulation, which enables him to create weapons and objects out of nothing but darkness.

Knull became powerful after defeating the Void, an enigmatic entity that appears to be an evil creature in the universe.

8. Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers

Captain Marvel cover art. Photo: @captainmarvel (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She can fire varying-sized energy blasts and absorb massive amounts of energy. Furthermore, she is immune to magic.

After their jet crushes, Carol Danvers gained her abilities through a blood transfusion from Mar-Vell, a Kree warrior. Then, the jet explodes, and the energy surge causes a Tesseract that Mar-Vell used to emit powerful energy. This energy blast amplifies Carol's power but makes her lose her memory.

So, how many Tesseracts are there? According to the MCU timeline, there appears to be only one Tesseract.

7. Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau cover art. Photo: @bestoframbeau (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Monica Rambeau is a more robust version of Captain Marvel. After Mar-Vell died, she became the second person to hold the title of Captain Marvel. She can transform herself into any form of energy, including light and X-Rays.

6. Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock cover art. Photo: @marvelwarlock (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Adam Warlock guards the Soul Gem. He can also travel between the Soul World and the physical world. He is immortal and can create life through a cocoon. Adam Warlock can also manipulate matter and energy on a grand scale.

5. Galactus

Galactus cover art. Photo: @GalacticalGod (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Before becoming the Devourer of Worlds when his world died, Galactus was an explorer of the planet Taa. His hunger is unparalleled, and only devouring entire planets can satisfy it. Galactus, aided by a swarm of Heralds, has altered and evolved into a sophisticated and powerful enemy.

Is Galactus a Cosmic Entity? Yes. He is a cosmic being who feeds on worlds to keep his life force alive. He is a vital part of the MCU continuity, balancing eternity and death.

4. The Beyonder

The Beyonder. Photo: @jademaximoff, @PatrickDeRaaff (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Beyonder exists outside of all realities and realms, with unfathomable powers. His primary ability is the ability to alter reality. The Beyonder, on the other hand, is vulnerable. Rachel Summers, disguised as the Phoenix, knocked him out with a devastating psychic blast.

3. The Celestials

The Prime Celestial, Arishem the Judge. Photo: @BlueBoy8000

Source: Twitter

Before the universe itself, mysterious, ancient figures were born in the First Firmament. They were the Celestials, and they could create and destroy universes at will. They derive their power from Hyperspace, the source of all energy in the universe.

Arishem the Judge, the Prime Celestial, is credited with creating the first Sun and providing light to the universe. In addition, he made the Deviants help him create Celestials. However, the Deviants went rogue, and Arishem created the Eternals to counter them.

2. The Phoenix Force

The Phoenix Force cover art. Photo: @JeanGreyFanPage (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Phoenix Force is a mighty cosmic force that consumes cosmic energy. The Phoenix Force is effectively omnipotent, unable to be destroyed.

The Phoenix Force can change matter and reality, making anything or anyone alive or dead. It can also change the passage of time. But, on the other hand, the Phoenix has shown a vulnerability to magic.

1. The One Above All

The One Above All talking to Thanos. Photo: @TheyWhoAreAbove

Source: Twitter

The One Above All created the entire multiverse, including everything and everyone within it. This cosmic being is omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent and wields power on an unfathomable scale.

Cosmic entities are powerful beings. They are an ancient race of primordial beings who have lived since the dawn of time. They created the Infinity Stones and shaped the multiverse. The list above ranks the MCU's most potent Cosmic entities and their abilities.

Yen.com.gh has released an article detailing 15 of the most strong DC characters of all time. Since its inception, some DC Comic characters have remained on the screens, providing fans with satisfaction and a remarkable experience at each exhibition.

In the DC universe, there are undeniably powerful characters. But who among them is the most powerful? Find out which characters made the top 15 all-time best list, as well as their unique skills.

Source: YEN.com.gh