The Supreme Court has declared Parliament’s approval of payment of salaries allowances to spouses of the President and the Vice-President from the consolidated fund unconstitutional.

In a judgement on April 24, 2024, the Supreme Court held that the spouses of the two highest office holders in Ghana do not fall under the category of Public Office holders.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo (L) and Samira Bawumia (R), the wives of the President and Vice President respectively.

Source: Getty Images

The court ruled that the Emolument Committee of Parliament is limited to recommending only public officeholders' salaries and other benefits.

The initial recommendations sparked criticism and legal action.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, sued over the matter in 2021.

Baffoe had also wanted the court to declare that Parliament cannot initiate or approve payment of any such emoluments without a bill, but the court did not grant that.

The MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, filed a similar suit focused on the recommendations of the Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee on emoluments.

Article 71 of the constitution mandates a committee to recommend emoluments for Article 71 officeholders under each presidential term.

What did the committee recommend?

The Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee recommended, among other things, the payment of a salary equivalent to a cabinet minister who is an MP to the First Lady while her husband is in office.

It recommended the payment of a salary equivalent to 80% of the salary of a minister of state who is an MP if the spouse served one full term as president or 100% of the salary of a minister of state who is an MP if the spouse served two or more full terms as president.

For the wives of Vice Presidents, the committee report recommended the payment of a salary equivalent to a cabinet minister who is not an MP while her husband is in office.

Once he leaves office, it recommended the payment of a salary equivalent to 80% of the salary of a minister of state who is not an MP if the spouse served one full term as vice-president or 100% of the salary of a minister of state who is an MP if the spouse served two or more full terms as vice-president.

Push for refund from First Lady

YEN.com.gh reported that National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs wanted a refund interest generated on allowances given to Rebecca Akufo-Addo following a refund.

On July 13, 2021, Akufo-Addo presented a cheque as a refund for the allowance

James Avedzi, the then-deputy minority leader, also called for an investigation into the finances of the First Lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh