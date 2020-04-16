Latest Ghanaian songs: top 20 songs to play and download 2021

No doubt, some of the latest Ghanaian songs of 2021 are topping in various music charts in and outside the country. Also, it is proof enough that Ghanaian musicians are working diligently to keep their fans entertained. We've prepared a list of the latest Ghanaian tracks you may find worthwhile adding to your 2021 paylist.

Ghanaian music is divided into several genres, with Hiplife and dancehall being the most popular. If you enjoy Ghanaian songs, there are several options available for you. The good news is that most artists work in multiple genres. As a result, becoming a fan of a particular musician is simple, even if you enjoy other musical genres.

Top 20 latest songs in Ghana

With so many fantastic tracks being released by local musicians these days, picking the best tune of the year is difficult. You will, however, undoubtedly agree that these new Ghanaian songs are the best you can listen to or download right now. So which song is trending now in Ghana? What are the top 10 trending songs in Ghana? Find out from the list below.

1. Fine Wine - R2Bees feat. King Promise & Joeboy

Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife duo R2Bees are back with a new song starring King Promise and Joeboy. The vocal agility of Mugeez and Joeboy, as well as King Promise's heart-melting silkiness, give Fine Wine the authentic feel it deserves. The video premiered on July 2nd 2021, to positive reviews and is among the top trending songs in Ghana now.

2. Critical - Stonebwoy ft. Zlatan

Ghanaian King of AfroReggae dancehall, Stonebwoy, released the video for the hit single Critical featuring Nigeria Street Singer Zlatan on June 4th 2021. The song is from his project album Anloga Junction.

The collaboration was a dream come true for Zlatan, who praised Stonebwoy for bringing him on board the record.

3. Champions League - Wendy Shay ft. Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP & Kofi Mole

The song Champions League was taken off Wendy Shay's latest album, Shayning Star, and features Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole, and Quamina MP.

The visuals for the hit song came out on July 2nd and has thousands of views so far. The song is among 2021 new songs in Ghana, and fans of Wendy Shay will not be disappointed with the track.

4. Slow Down - King Promise

King Promise makes a return after a year-long break with this new single, Slow Down. The Ghanaian superstar delivers a blend of smooth style creativity to this track that will impress the fans.

Slow Down's video is directed by the renowned Andy Matijey, who brings to life the hit song as intended by King Promise.

5. Dollar On You - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene continues his impressive career run with his first solo single of 2021, Dollar on You. The star began his career in 2017 and has had several bangers, such as Open Gate and Oheema.

DJ Vyrusky and Kuami Eugene produce the track, and its video dropped on YouTube on April 30th 2021. The music video was directed by XBills Ebenezer Pictures.

6. Touch It - KiDi

KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, is a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry and one of the top trending new generation artists. The Ghanaian singer returns with an audacious single Touch It from his 2021 album Golden Boy.

Touch It is a catchy tune that is bound to get you up on your feet and dancing. The music video for the track came out on May 12th 2021 and was received with positive reactions. Touch It music video was directed by Director Rex at Tigon Creative Studios. Touch It by KiDi is one of the trending songs in Ghana right now.

7. Nice And Clean - Kwamz

Kwamz, a Ghanaian singer and songwriter, has released a new impressive song titled Nice and Clean, which he produced himself.

With parts of Kwamz's well-known Ghana bounce instrumentation, Nice and Clean is a lighthearted summer party single about being finally allowed "Outside" to enjoy each other's company.

Kwamz, who has been consistent with his releases, understands how everyone feels about the lockdown and the importance of an upbeat, fun track to get people in the spirit.

8. Echoke - Sefa ft. Mr Drew

Ghanaian artist Sefa welcomes 2021 with her latest lyrical ballad titled E Choke.

Mr Drew, a fantastic Ghanaian artist and a Highly Spiritual Music Label artist, collaborates with Sefa to release this brilliantly created tune.

E Choke was produced by Rony Turn Me Up and published by Black Avenue Muzik. The video first aired on YouTube on April 16th, 2021, and is among the top trending songs in Ghana right now.

9. Mood - Mr Drew

Mr Drew, real name Andrews Commey Otoo, has released the long-awaited single Mood from his upcoming album Alpha. Beatz Vampire, one of Ghana's finest producers, produced the song.

Did you know that Mr Drew began his career as a dancer before pursuing music at the tertiary level?

Legendary Ghanaian musicians Kojo Antwi, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Slim Buster, and Terry BonChaka are among the artists who have influenced the artist.

10. Spiritual - KiDi ft Kuami Eugene & Patoranking

KiDi, a Lynx Entertainment signee, drops Spiritual as one of his 2021 tracks. KiDi's Spiritual is currently one of the most popular songs in the country, and he features his label partner, Kuami Eugene, and Nigerian superstar, Patoranking.

The music video for Spiritual was released by KiDi, whose real name is Kwame Yogot, and it is of high quality and innovation.

11. Biibi Besi - Kwame Yogot feat Kuami Eugene

KwameYogot, a versatile Ghanaian rapper and composer, releases his debut song of 2021. Biibi Besi is the moniker he gives to this masterwork.

Kwame Yogot is a Sky Entertainment signee, and he teams up with Kuami Eugene on this incredible street banger.

Kwame Yogot's song is a Ghanaian classic produced by Poppin Beatz and Kuami Eugene. So, if you're seeking for Ghana music download, you should check out this fantastic combination and add it to your playlist.

12. Sika Aba Fie - Kweku Darlington feat. Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

The super-talented singer and songwriter Kweku Darlington collaborates with Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick to release the song Sika Aba Fie.

After years of hard work, the Ghanaian star has finally made his breakthrough this year with the future hit song. The hustler-themed hip-hop song already has a remix featuring Kuami Eugene and is available for download.

13. Good Mood - Keche Ft. Fameye

Keche, a talented Ghanaian music duo, releases this Christmas banger titled Good Mood, featuring Ghanaian Steady Songster Fameye. The track was produced by renowned hitmaker Hitbeatz.

Good Mood follows their previous single, No Dulling, which featured Lynx Entertainment act and superstar Kuami Eugene. The music video premiered on February 3rd 2021.

14. Something Nice - Kofi Kinaata ft. Patoranking

Kofi Kinaata, a Ghanaian artist, has finally released his much-anticipated jam titled Something Nice to get fans and music enthusiasts in the Christmas spirit.

Kofi Kinaata teams up with Nigerian singer Patoranking for this Christmas chart-topper, produced by Takoradi's finest, WIllisBeatz.

Kofi Kinaata, real name Martin King Arthur, finished first in the Melody FM Kasahari Battle in 2009 and has released a few songs so far.

Are you interested in Kofi Kinaata's songs? Susuka, Confession, Made In Taadi, Time No Dey, Things Fall Apart, and Sweetie Pie are among the musicians' songs.

15. Thy Grace - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata has released a new thumping song titled Thy Grace as part of his birthday celebration. The track is produced by award-winning producer, Two Bars and is among the latest Ghanaian gospel songs you can listen to right now.

Thy Grace is his second significant release following his Willis Beats-produced single, Something Nice, which features Nigerian recording artiste and Abule hitmaker, Patoranking.

16. Visa (Remix) - Kelvyn Boy ft Joey B & Kwesi Arthur

Kelvyn Boy, a Ghanaian afrobeat artist, has released the remix to his already successful project Visa. The Toffee hitmaker enlists superstars Kwesi Arthur and Joey B, in this hit song's remix.

Did you know that Kwesi Arthur received a nomination for best international artist at the BET Awards in 2018? After Sarkodie's nomination in 2019, he became the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for a BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher.

Renowned producer Liquid Beatz created the remix for the hitVisa. The song originally featured on Kelvyn Boy's 15-track album Blackstar.

17. Enjoyment Minister - D-Black ft. Stonebwoy & Quamina MP

Rapper D Black is back with his latest hit single, Enjoyment Minister. The Black Muzik Avenue boss teams up with BET award winner and BHIM Nation president, Stonebwoy and GroundUp Chale sensation Quamina MP on this track.

Enjoyment Minister was produced by hitmaker Flames On Da Beat and is off D Black's yet-to-be-released album titled Loyalty.

18. Amen - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene, the award-winning Lynx Entertainment singer, has released a new single titled Amen off his upcoming EP, Afro Nation Vol. 1. Amen features afro-beats artist Kelvyn Boy, AMG Business rapper Medikal, and Kwesi Arthur.

19. 1 Don - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale began 2021 by releasing the track and video for the song 1 Don. The track is well composed and has a dancehall vibe that complements it.

The music video is directed by PKMI and follows Shatta Wale as he moves from a hotel bed to the track's outdoor villa, accompanied by a group of friends.

Shatta Wale's new single follows the release of Hajia Bintu and Borjor.

20. More Loving - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has released another stunning tune titled More Loving. The Shatta Movement chief relies on the SunRoof Riddim for this outstanding track. SunRoof Riddim was created by Jamaican record produce DJ Frass.

Where can I download the latest music? If you are a fan of Ghanaian music, you can download your favourite music from websites like Ghanasong, Crateshub and Tooxclusive.

If you were looking for the latest Ghanaian songs you can listen to in 2021, then you've had your fix. The music industry is brimming with seasoned, trending, and up-coming artists who continually release new songs. The top 20 songs you can listen to and download in 2021 are available on most streaming sites and YouTube.

