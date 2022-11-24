One of the leading private universities in Ghana has introduced some new courses tailored to meet the demands of the job markets

The courses introduced by Pentecost University are said to be in response to the high demand for workers in the mortician industry

The courses known as Mortuary Science and Funeral Services were launched on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

L-R: Vice-Chancellor of the Pentecost University, Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua and a cross-section of the University's community Image Credit: @pentvars

Source: Facebook

The new curriculum, launched on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the university's auditorium, is expected to train interested students to meet the high demand for workers in mortuaries and funeral homes in Ghana.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, speaking at the event, said it is a significant addition to the University's A+ agenda in providing solutions to all human problems.

The course is designed to teach students the art and science of mortuary and funeral services.

Mortuary Science & Funeral Services: New Courses Will Teach Students To Maintain Dignity Of Corpses

It will give training and certification in ethics, professionalism, and technical aspects of their respective industries for insurance officials, mortuary attendants, funeral directors, event planners, counsellors, pastors, and other professionals.

Students will learn about the science and humanities involved in maintaining the dignity of deceased corpses, which will alleviate the burden on bereaved families and lessen their suffering.

