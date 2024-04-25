Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been officially unveiled as the running mate of the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Speaking at her unveiling, she expressed gratitude to the former president for his consistency and commitment to inclusion

She noted that she will repair his confidence with devotion and undying loyalty to her duty as his running mate

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed her unwavering loyalty and devotion to John Dramani Mahama, the party's presidential candidate.

According to her, the former president’s decision to renominate her as his running mate was a demonstration of his consistency and commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been formally outdoored as John Mahama's running mate. Source: Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Speaking at her formal unveiling ceremony on April 24 at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), she expressed immense gratitude for John Mahama’s decision and said she was moved by his justification of her as his choice.

She said the former president’s choice proved his strong belief in the Ghanaian woman's capabilities, and she vowed to repay his trust with loyalty, understanding, and devotion to duty.

The vice presidential candidate said her work going forward would rehash the notion that women are just as capable as men regarding high achievements.

And “that we do so with that reservoir of strength, determination, and mental acuity that only those who are noble and far-sighted can comprehend and contend with.”

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang assured John Mahama that she would not abandon him when the going got tough but would stick with him through it all to ensure their collective success.

“I will share in our collective successes and share responsibility for our setbacks, if any. And, at the time of reckoning, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, I will not, in the advancement of self-serving ambition, declare to the world that I was only the driver’s mate,” she declared.

She added that while there are many exciting and historical opportunities surrounding her and John Mahama’s candidacy going into the elections, the most important thing was to save the country from destruction.

According to her, the country's fate hangs in the balance following years of despair, incomprehensible greed and the normalisation of corruption.

She said a future NDC government would heal the nation and make it work again.

“The victory we seek as a party is to invite everyone to the onerous task of rebuilding a broken Ghana, of restoring hope, in a manner that the NDC is capable of doing by their history and achievements,” she said.

NDC says Professor Opoku-Agyemang key to winning 2024 elections

The NDC said Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the ticket to winning the 2024 general election.

YEN.com.gh reported that following her nomination by the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, several political opponents and academics dismissed her as a strong contender.

This is the second time she will partner with the former president in an election bid.

Source: YEN.com.gh