A former learner of Mfantsipim School in the Central Region of Ghana is appealing for financial support to further his education

Enoch Inkoom achieved 6As, a B2, and a B3 in the 2021 WASSCE and gained admission into the University of Cape Coast (UCC) but is unable to pay the admission fees

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the 21-year-old appealed for support to meet the deadline on Friday, November 25

Enoch Inkoom, an alumnus of Mfantsipim School in the Central Region of Ghana, is appealing for financial support to meet the deadline for his admission fees.

The 21-year-old brilliant Ghanaian achieved 6As, a B2, and a B3 in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Enoch Inkoom appeals for support

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Inkoom mentioned that he gained admission into the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to further his education. The native of Twifo Praso said he needs urgent financial assistance to pay his admission fees.

Photo of Enoch Inkoom and an image used for this story. Credit: Cape Coast Oguaa/Graphic Online.

''The deadline is Friday, November 25, 2022. I still don't have the money to pay the fees and may miss it if I don't get help immediately.

I have checked the Scholarships Secretariat's online application but the system is down. I need support,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

YEN.com.gh spotted the story of Inkoom on the Facebook account of Cape Coast Oguaa, where netizens had taken to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Read some of the comments below:

A screenshot of Enoch Inkoom appealing for help. Credit: Cape Coast Oguaa.

A screenshot of Enoch Inkoom's WASSCE results. Credit: Cape Coast Oguaa.

Netizens react to Enoch Inkoom's appeal for support

Ama Keslyn said:

How much is the fees? At least we can contribute something considering the fact that the deadline for payment is near.

Kamasa Dorothy posted:

UCC has student loans and other financial support for brilliant but needy students. There are a lot of scholarships. Go to the counseling unit of UCC.

Omar Maccoy replied:

Kamasa Dorothy, not for freshers.

Roland Ato Aikins commented:

Admin, I think this is a good course to find out more about this guy n the situation. The few on this platform let us join forces together and help this guy. I know we can do it.

Emmanuel Arthur said:

But the program is my problem here, why don't you change to a more job market demand programme?

Lloyd Wills Hammond commented:

He should go for IT, Computer science, or any of the Engineering courses or medicine.

Priscilla Bortsie posted:

God, please help this brilliant gentleman.

Nyame Nicholas commented:

You have 25th November as a closing date, and you are now posting it.

John Essel commented:

Why don't you see your old boys for help? You can get them through your school management.

