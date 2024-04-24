Kofi Abrefa Afena, the Energy Minister's spokesperson, has dismissed calls for the removal of the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

This follows the call from the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, for the removal of the minister describing him as incompetent

According to Abrefa Afena, dismissing Napo will not solve the energy crisis rather, the minister should be allowed to solve the problem

The Energy Minister’s spokesperson, Kofi Abrefa Afena, has pooh-poohed calls for the minister's dismissal.

He said dismissing Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will not solve the ongoing power crisis and has urged for calm as the minister works with stakeholders to restore power generation.

Kofi Abrefa Afena said dismissing Napo won't bring back the light.

Source: Getty Images

He was responding to calls from the Institute of Energy Security (IES) for Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's immediate dismissal.

According to the Executive Director of the IES, Nana Amoasi VII, the Energy Minister has shown little to no political will to address the situation and bring relief to Ghanaians.

He noted that the minister was out of touch with reality and should be replaced with someone competent to do the work.

Reacting to the statement, Kofi Abrefa Afena said Nana Amoasi VII’s statement was borne out of ignorance.

He said it was erroneous to assume the minister was out of touch with reality when he has been working assiduously with stakeholders to address the technical and fiscal challenges plaguing the energy sector.

He said the minister’s sleepless nights would pay off when the results of his hard work became visible to all soon.

Afena noted that removing the minister will not solve the energy sector challenge, just as it failed when Kwabena Donkor, the then-energy Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, resigned under similar circumstances.

He assured Ghanaians that the minister was working to find an amicable solution to the problem.

He urged Ghanaians to exercise patience as the issues get addressed.

Napo blasted for rubbishing calls for Dumsor timetable

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been criticised for dismissing calls for a load-shedding timetable.

The minister also compared demands for a load-shedding timetable to wishing evil for the country.

Experts and regular Ghanaians have described Prempeh as arrogant and disrespectful after his remark that people demanding a load-shedding timetable should make their own.

Edward Bawa, a Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee member described the minister's comments as unfortunate and insensitive.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) called for him to step down because of the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh