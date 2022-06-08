Shatta Wale and Sarkodie can only perform under a function or event at Pentecost University if they abide by the institution's rules

Professor Kodua-Agyapong mentioned godliness as a key principle of the university

These comments were made by the Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University during an interview with Nana Akosua Konadu on 'The Hard Truth'

Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University (PU), Professor Kwabena Kodua-Agyapong has given Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale the 'green light' to perform their songs at the university.

In an interview with Nana Akosua Konadu, the host of 'The Hard Truth', Professor Konadu-Agyapong said the aforementioned musicians can do this provided their performances will be in line with the rules and regulations of the university.

Photo: Prof. Agyapong-Kodua (L) says Sarkodie (M) and Shatta (R) are always welcome Photo Source: Facebook/@Profagyapongkodua; @ShattaWaleshattaMovement; @sarkodie.obidiponbidi

Once you decide to come to Pentecost University, there are rules and regulations. Your acceptance to come to Pentecost University or make any function at Pentecost University means abiding by the rules so if the rules say no, then I don’t expect it.

He is more than welcome [to come] there but he must perform according to the rules of Pentecost University.

Prof Kodua-Agyapong said that anyone who would want to be associated with PU must 'play by its rules'. He also confessed that he was not a fan of either Sarkodie or Shatta.

We provide a godly environment, very supportive and encouraging. I haven’t even followed their songs to know what type of songs they sing but I am more interested in the policies I have at Pentecost University. I care less about what anyone does but if you come into Pentecost University then you must play by the rules of Pentecost University.

