Alban Bagbin: age, wife, career, political interests, latest updates

Politics has always been the driving force of the development of any country. Politicians decide what type of policies, bills, plans, and budgets the country will follow in due course of time, which eventually leads to its overall betterment in the future. Considering the seriousness of responsibilities, it becomes instrumental for them to be highly skilled and infallible in their fields. Luckily, Ghanaians have Alban Bagbin for all these and more.

Alban Bagbin is a prominent Ghanaian politician who has served his country in not one but several different capacities. He has occupied positions such as a minister, member of parliament (MP) and Ghana's Speaker of Parliament. Alban’s political ambitions have led him to aim for the presidential seat, but he is currently serving as the speaker of the Parliament of Ghana.

Alban Bagbin’s profile summary

Name: Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Celebrated name : Alban Bagbin

: Alban Bagbin Date of birth: 24th September 1957

24th September 1957 Place of birth : Sambo, Upper West Region

: Sambo, Upper West Region Country: Ghana

Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity : Dagaaba

: Dagaaba Age: 64 years

64 years Education: the University of Ghana, Ghana School of Law and GIMPA

the University of Ghana, Ghana School of Law and GIMPA Profession: Lawyer and politician

Lawyer and politician Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin

Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin Father : Sansunni Bagbin

: Sansunni Bagbin Mother : Margaret B. Bagbin

: Margaret B. Bagbin Religion: Christian

Christian Church : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Party: National Democratic Congress

National Democratic Congress Office : Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana since 2021

: Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana since 2021 Languages: English, Dagaare

English, Dagaare Net worth: $5 million

Early life

The lawyer was born on 24th September 1957 in the Upper West Region of Ghana in Sambo. How old is Bagbin? As of January 2022, he is 64 years and will turn 65 on 24th September 2022. His government name is Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

His parents, Sansunni Bagbin and Margaret B. Bagbin, were peasant farmers. Bagbin had to go through school and get an education to reach where he is in his career. He started his early education at Roman Catholic Primary School, Sambo, and joined Wa Secondary School.

Albin finished his secondary level at Tamale Secondary School and attained his O-Level and A-Level certificates. He attended the University of Ghana from 1977 to 1980 for his higher education. Afterwards, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Law and English.

He advanced his degree by joining the Ghana School of Law in 1980 and successfully got admitted to the bar in 1982. Sumana’s ambition to lead led him to enrol at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and earn an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership

Career

Alban Bagbin's career kicked off while still at the Ghana School of Law. After that, he started at the Statistical Service Board at the Bureau of Statistics and Statistical Service, where he was the acting secretary from 1980 to 1982.

Afterwards, Sumana worked as Personnel Manager of the erstwhile State Hotels Corporation consisting of Ambassador and Continental Hotels for a year. After his time at the State Hotels Corporation, Sumana moved to Libya, Tripoli, for work-related reasons.

He was a teacher in Libya and taught English at the Suk Juma Secondary School. However, it was not long before Bagbin returned to Ghana, as he returned three years after his departure. Sumana was back to his motherland in 1986 and immediately joined Akyem Chamber, a local law firm, as an attorney.

He steadily rose through the ranks and eventually became a partner at the law firm. While at the firm, Bagbin was the external solicitor for several private businesses in Accra, the Nii Ngleshie royal family of James Town, and Credit Unions Association of Ghana (CUA) from 1989 to 1992.

His time at Akyem Chamber ended after seven years, and he moved to another firm. Sumana joined the Law Trust Company, a legal firm of law practitioners, consultants and notaries public, where he is a partner to date.

Political Interests

Alban Bagbin’s interest in politics stems from a belief he holds that says law and politics are intertwined, “Law and politics are Siamese twins.” As reported by Ghanaweb, Bagbin’s persistence to build a solid political career and lead in high positions was prepared in his school years when he was appointed in leadership positions.

With his ready to lead attitude, Bagbin became a member of the National Democratic Congress in 1992 and vied to become a Member of Parliament (MP). The constituency of Alban Bagbin was Nadowli West in Upper West Region, his home region.

Sumana once had the interest to become the head of state, and while still an MP, he announced his intentions of running for president in the 2008 general elections. However, his dreams did not see the light of day as he failed to stand in the preliminaries. Instead, he was appointed Majority Leader of Ghana’s parliament in 2009.

Sumana served in the capacity of a minister, where he was Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing from January 2010 to January 2012 and Minister for Health between January 2012 to January 2013. He was Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament as well and was in office from 7th January 2017 to 6th January 2021

Wife and children

Besides being a political figure, Alban Bagbin is a husband and father. He is married to Margaret B. Bagbin, who works at the UNICEF Office in Ghana as a Programme Officer.

There isn’t much information about the couple’s children, but it's believed they are blessed with some. Bagbin is a Christian, a catholic, and attends Roman Catholic for worship.

Latest updates

The politician declared that he won't be wearing the cloak of the speaker on regular sitting days. This, according to him, is part of his resolve to change the dress code and code of conduct of parliamentarians.

Alban Bagbin’s military attachés were withdrawn with immediate effect from 14th January 2022. They were withdrawn from duty by the Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forced, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh.

According to the chief of staff, the four who served since he was appointed speaker in January 2021 were attached to the speaker without following the right attachment procedure. The officers include:

WO1 Jafaru Bunwura

WOII Apugiba Awine David

Senior sergeant Agbley Prosper

Sergeant Bonney Prince

Alban Bagbin’s fast facts

Who is Alban Bagbin? He is a famous Ghanaian politician and lawyer. How old is Alban Bagbin? He is 64 years old as of 2022. He was born on 24th September 1957 in Sombo, Ghana. What is Alban Bagbin known for? He is known for being the current speaker of the Parliament of Ghana. Who are Alban Bagbin's parents? His parents were Sansunni Bagbin and Margaret B. Bagbin. Both of them were peasant farmers. Is Alban Bagbin married? Yes. He is married to Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin. She is a Programme Officer of the UNICEF Office in Ghana Who are Alban Bagbin's children? Unfortunately, there is no publicly known information about his children. What positions has Alban Bagbin held? Apart from being the speaker, some of his positions include minister for health, MP for Nadowli North, MP for Nadowli West, and the second deputy speaker of parliament.

Alban Bagbin is a Ghanaian politician with a law degree. He worked in the legal field and transitioned his career into politics. Bagbin was elected Member of Parliament for his home area, Nadowli West, in the Upper West Region. He aspired to become the President of Ghana but served in parliament. The politician is now the speaker of the 8th parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana.

