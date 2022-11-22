Pentecost university has introduced a certificate programme in funeral and mortuary services

The programme which is a new initiative is aimed at solving challenges regarding mortuary and its related services in Ghana

Netizens have commended the university for being a problem solver with many admonishing them for coming up with a programme that will address a critical problem

Mixed reactions have trailed the introduction of a new course centred on funeral and mortuary services by Pentecost University.

The new certificate course dubbed “mortuary science and funeral services” was launched on Tuesday, November 22 at the university.

The Executive Director of Africa Watch Mr Kofi Asare disclosed news of the launch on his Facebook wall.

The announcement of the new programme by the university has triggered a mixed reaction among social media users.

Photos of Pentecost University VC Photo credit @pentvars.edu.gh

While some have applauded the university for introducing such a programme others feel there is not a skill gap in the sector hence the course is not so vital.

Courage Hodey

Great initiative.There's a market gap being addresed.That's a UniversityA+ agenda.

Daniel Otoo

If I may ask, is this a skill gap in the job market here in Ghana?

John Maakorpu Tamanja

Unfortunately, too little is done in the Agricultural (Goods).A low-tech country busily teaching and training (service sector) will have food inflation going high..

Offei Okofo Manteaw

Kofi I am sure the internship aspect will always be exciting..

Simon Bob Kwoffie Gee

Mortuary Science is part of medical laboratory science or pathology but unfortunately it has been abandoned

Daniel Dzakobo

Can u kindly foot my bills to pursue this course?Will be greatful

