US-based Ghanaian boxer Yahu Blackwell will be crowned as Osu Noryaa Mantse, the "development chief at large" in Osu, Accra

He will work alongside the paramount stool to oversee projects benefiting the people of Osu

Blackwell, who is of Ga-Dangbe descent, has also acquired land in the Aburi mountains to build a royal compound featuring various amenities

Yahu Blackwell, a prominent Ghanaian boxer based in the United States, is set to be crowned as Osu Noryaa Mantse, the "development chief at large," at Osu in Accra.

The coronation will occur in August and be conducted by His Royal Majesty (HRM) Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV of the Osu State. In his new role, Blackwell will work closely with the paramount stool to oversee projects benefiting the people of Osu.

In preparation for the coronation, Daily Guide Network reported that the accomplished boxer and entrepreneur has acquired land in the Aburi mountains to establish a royal compound.

Details of the compound acquired by Yahu Blackwell

The compound will feature various amenities, including living and dining areas, six bedrooms with washrooms, a family area, a modern kitchen, a gym, an office, a movie theatre, and a game room.

Despite growing up in Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States, Yahu Blackwell proudly embraces his Ga-Dangbe heritage and is a descendant of Ayi Kushi.

His upcoming coronation reflects a deep connection to his roots and a commitment to contributing to the development and progress of the Osu community.

As Yahu Blackwell assumes the significant role of Osu Noryaa Mantse, he is responsible for spearheading developmental initiatives that will benefit the people of Osu.

On his Instagram handle, Blackwell has already embraced his new role as his bio already reads:

Official Page Of His Excellency (H.E). Yah’Kwame Kariuki Nii Ayi Kushi Amaa. The “Osu Noryaa ManTse” Stool

