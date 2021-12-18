Who is Adonis Graham? Everything you need to know about Drake's son

Hollywood's biggest stars are constantly in the spotlight, which means fans may feel like they know everything about their lives. But even after years of following celebrities, you might be surprised to know that some of your favourites are parents, some to more than one kid. This was precisely the case with Drake after his fans realized he was the father to Adonis Graham.

Adonis Graham is a famous star kid. He is widely recognized for being the son of renowned rapper Drake and artist Sophie Brussaux. He became well known to the media in 2018 after being mentioned in Pusha T's diss track The Story of Adidon, which accused Drake of being a deadbeat dad to his son.

Adonis Graham's biography

Adonis Mahbed was born on 11th October 2017 in the United States. He is 4 years old as of 2021. His parents are Aubrey Drake Graham (father) and Sophie Brussaux. Does Adonis Graham have any siblings? No. He does not have any siblings.

He holds Canadian nationality and has a mixed racial background. His ethnicity is a mixture of African-American, Ashkenazi Jewish, and French ancestry.

Who is Adonis' father?

His father is Aubrey Drake Graham. He was born on 24th October 1986 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He rose to fame in the 2000s, with his starring role in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation. In 2006, he launched his music career with his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement.

Drake was raised as an only child in Toronto by his mother, Sandra 'Sandi' Graham. She was a florist and an English teacher, and his father, Dennis Graham, was a drummer. The singer was five when his parents divorced, and his father was sent to prison not long after that on charges related to drugs.

He released his debut album Thank Me Later on 15th June 2010, topping the Billboard 200 Chart. On 15th November 2011, Drake's second album was released, entitled Take Care; it won him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and became certified quadruple platinum in 2016.

It sold more than 2.6 million copies in the US. He is a massive fan of basketball, and in 2013 it was announced that he was the new global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors, competing in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Who is Adonis' mother?

His mother is Sophie Brussaux. She was born on 1st August 1989. She was raised in Bordeaux and attended Bordeaux International School. Sophie hasn't shared any details concerning her parents and siblings.

She rose to fame for her career as an adult film star. However, Sophie became somewhat popular only after revealing that she was carrying Drake's child. She was active in the adult film industry for a couple of years before shifting her focus to professional painting.

Sophie makes visual arts, primarily paintings. Her work blends surrealism, symbolism, and pop art to capture famous figures colourfully.

Rise to stardom and public appearance

To the best of his parent's ability, the celebrity kid was kept away from the public eyes. However, on 30th March 2020, his father, Drake, shared some pictures of his son for the first time. Previously, in December 2019, some photos of Adonis were leaked, but they were blurry.

He lives in France with his mother Sophia, and she continues to co-parent with Drake.

On his second birthday, the rapper went all out for his son by posting several photos on his Instagram account. His home in Canada was decorated with balloons that spelt out Adonis's name. There was also a Cookie Monster flower arrangement. The singer posted his son's picture, captioning it,

Happy Birthday King.

Adonis' controversy

Despite just being four years old, Adonis has been involved in some controversies. The huge buzz began during his birth and his mother's pregnancy. His parents were not in love hence the reason there were no speculations until Adonis mother shared the pregnancy news.

Drake and Sophia were spotted on numerous occasions together in different places and on dinner dates in early 2017. It is alleged that the duo first met during Drake's tour in Europe. This was followed by several public outings together.

In May 2017, Adonis' mother stated that she was three and a half months pregnant with Drake's baby. However, she went ahead to hire two attorneys from New York City and began court proceedings to prove that Drake was the baby's father.

A paternity test confirmed that he was the father. Later, Drake confirmed that he was Adonis' biological father. He did this through his new song on his new album titled Scorpion. The rapper stated:

She's not my lover like Billie Jean and the kid is mine/Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and it took was one time/S-, we only met two times, two times.

Adonis Graham's fast facts

Who is Adonis Graham? He is an American celebrity kid known for being the son of rapper Drake and model Sophie. How old is Adonis Graham? He is 4 years old as of 2021 What is Adonis Graham's middle name? His middle name is Mahbed. Who is Adonis Graham mother? His mother is Sophie Brussaux. She is an artist and former adult film actress. What is Drake's son's name? The full name of Drake's son is Adonis Mahbed Graham. Where does Adonis Graham live? The four-year-old lives in France with his mother. How tall is Adonis Graham? He is 3 feet 5 inches tall.

Most celebrity lives involve low-key partners and even children. However, most prefer to keep this part of their lives away from the media's attention. Such has been the life of Drake and his son, Adonis Graham. He gained recognition two years after his birth.

