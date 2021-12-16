Is Away Season 2 coming back on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Are you a big fan of science fiction and drama? If this is the case, then Away is the series for you. The storyline and screenplay of the first instalment captivated viewers. Find out if Away Season 2 will be available on Netflix.

Netflix's Away is an American science fiction and drama TV series created by Andrew Hinderaker. It premiered on Netflix on September 4, 2020, and has ten episodes. The show stars Hilary Swank as Emma Green, among other casts.

Will Away Season 2 come?

Unfortunately, there will be no second season of Away. Netflix announced that it had cancelled the show six weeks after its release. Unfortunately, the streaming giant did not explain why it discontinued the show.

When is the Away Season 2 release date?

Despite the show making its way to the streamer top ten, Netflix has discontinued it. So, currently, there is no release date for Away Season 2.

Why was Season 2 cancelled?

Netflix did not explain the reason for the cancellation. However, according to Esquire, there are several possible explanations for Netflix's actions. The first is the cost of producing the show.

According to MensHealth, Netflix spent more than $6 million per episode, making it one of the most expensive shows produced by the streaming provider.

The second theory is that Netflix cancelled the sequel due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic posed a logistical challenge for the television and film crew.

The show was shot at the Johnson Space Center, where filming required large crowds, adding to the complication.

Will another network pick up Away Season 2?

Despite the show having premiered as a Netflix original, it was initially produced by NBC Universal. NBC had given the licencing rights to Netflix. So, if there is a network to pick the series, it will likely be NBC Universal.

What is expected on Away Netflix Season 2?

The first season follows the first crew's expedition to Mars, part of the Mars Joint Initiative. A Chinese chemist, a British botanist, a Russian cosmonaut, an Indian medical officer, and an American commander make up the crew. They set out on a three-year mission to take them from the moon to Mars.

So, what can we expect from Season 2 of Away on Netflix? Jessica Goldberg, the show's writer and executive producer, has commented on the likely direction the show will take.

According to her, the new season may involve private sectors in the Mars space race. Goldberg mentioned bringing in SpaceX or a fictitious private technological company.

Furthermore, because the first season ends with the crew landing on Mars, there is still a 14-month mission ahead of them. In addition, the crew may investigate the possibility of encountering life on Mars.

Jessica Goldberg said this about the situation when she spoke with Inverse.

When I say life, I mean something like a microorganism, I'm not talking about an alien; the show would never go there.

Who is the likely cast of Away Season 2?

Because the show has already been cancelled, the chances of the main cast returning are slim. However, if you watched the show and were curious about the cast, their names are listed below:

Hilary Swank as Emma Green

Josh Charles as Matt Logan

Vivian Wu as Lu W*ng

Mark Ivanir as Misha

Ato Essandoh as Kwesi

Ray Panthaki as Group Captain Ram Arya

Talitha Bateman as Alexis "Lex" Logan

Netflix's Away season 2 has been cancelled. On the other hand, fans are hopeful that another network will pick up the series and a sequel will be released. Furthermore, if the first season is any indication, a second season will be well worth the wait. Fans are currently stuck with the first season, and watching it again may give you a hint as to what to expect.

