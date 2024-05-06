US-based model Gifty Boakye has announced her engagement with Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah

Gifty, who once dated Arsenal and Black Stars stalwart Thomas Partey, shared photos of how Yeboah proposed to her

The photos have sparked massive congratulations from social media users for the model and Columbus Crew player

Gifty Boakye, a former girlfriend of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, recently found love again in another footballer, Yaw Yeboah.

Gifty and Yeboah, who made their relationship public in September 2023, have taken the next big step by getting engaged

The couple shared the exciting news through a series of beautiful photos on social media, capturing the heartwarming moment when Yeboah popped the question with a romantic "Will you marry me?" message.

Gifty Boakyea and Yaw Yeboah are engaged now Photo source: @giftyb

Source: Instagram

Gifty, who had previously been in a high-profile relationship with Partey before their split, beamed with joy as she said yes to her new footballer beau.

The photos also had her showing off the engagement ring, while other slides showed those who were present.

The proposal must have happened in the US, where both live now. While Gifty works as a model, Yeboah, a former player with the renowned Right to Dream Academy, plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Columbus Crew.

According to Gifty's caption on Instagram, the engagement happened around her birthday and served as a big birthday gift for her.

"Colossians 3:17 New Age, new chapter ..same BIG GOD! #HappyBirthdayBigGift," the caption read.

Congratulations pour in for Gifty Boakye and Yaw Yeboah

The couple's engagement announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from well-wishers, celebrating their newfound love and the promising future that lies ahead.

ghhyper1 said:

Congratulations my people ❤️

ameyaw112 said:

Congratulations

hugodown said:

Big Gift love you cuzzo. So happy for you!

nalaax said:

Congratulations sis❤️ and happy birthday! So happy for youu❤️❤️

lenny.lvm said:

Eyyyyy let’s goooo!!!!! King and Queen energy congratulations to you both!! GOD BLESS

Akwaboah marries in a plush wedding

Talking of marriage, Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gladstorm Akwaboah, simply known in showbiz as Akwaboah, got married days after his pre-wedding photos went viral.

Akwaboah tied the knot in a plush traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024.

As Akwaboah's traditional wedding went viral, videos and photos flooded social media showing many lovely scenes.

Source: YEN.com.gh