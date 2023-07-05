Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Murtala Muhammed clashed in Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, over a comment Murtala had made

The NDC MP for Tamale Central had described Ursula as a practitioner of LGBTQ activities

In a sharp and strong response, the Ablekuma Central defended herself and called the NDC MP a "madman"

NPP MP for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu-Ekuful took NDC's Tamale Central MP Murtala Muhammed to the cleaners over a comment deemed derogatory of the female MP.

While Ursula was presenting her views during the second reading of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill in Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the NDC MP had murmured away from the microphone that the female MP was a practitioner of LGBTQ activities.

Unfortunately for the NDC MP, many people including the Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah, who was presiding, and Ursula herself.

After Ursula's submissions, the acting Speaker asked the NDC MP to retract the unsubstantiated statement against the NPP MP but he was reluctant.

"I said so many things, may I please know which one I should withdraw," Murtala asked the Asiamah.

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, stepped in and appealed to the NDC MP to withdraw the statement.

Murtala then retracted "all the statements" he had made.

When Ursula rose to speak, she was on fire.

"It is only a madman who will refer to his colleague as a practitioner of LGBTQ when you haven't seen me having intercourse with your wife or mother..." she said among other strong words.

She also apologised to the House for using strong words against the MP.

Church leaders, Islamic clerics storm Parliament to witness 2nd reading of LGBTQ bill

Meanwhile, the second reading of the anti-LGBTQ bill in Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday saw a lot of pastors and Muslim clerics storming Parliament to witness proceedings.

The Christian and Muslim communities in Ghana are all in support of the passage of the bill.

The bill, when it becomes law, will criminalise aspects of LGBTQ activities and its advocacy in Ghana.

President declares LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo received condemnation for comments deemed to be inviting LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

The president told journalists at the Jubilee House on March 27, 2023, that LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana.

Although the comment is accurate, many feel he should have made a statement in support of the widespread dislike for LGBTQ+ activities by the majority of Ghanaians.

Sam George takes on US Ambassador over LGBT

Also, Sam George called out US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer last year for admonishing Parliament against passing the anti-LGBT law.

The Ningo Prampram MP said the US diplomat cannot be lecturing people on the need to uphold sexual rights when her country has not recognised polygamy.

The outspoken MP said the US was trying hard to force Ghana to accept something that was against the country's tradition and culture.

