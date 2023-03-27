Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has been spotted in a private meeting with Inaki Williams

The young Ghanaian striker is yet to get a goal for Ghana, and many presume he was taking some advice from Asamoah Gyan

Social media users have been expressing heartwarming thoughts after watching the video

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has been spotted in a viral video in a brief unofficial meeting with Black Stars striker Inaki Williams.

Asamoah Gyan is the highest goal scorer for Ghana in its football history, and Inaki, who plays in the same position as Gyan, is eager to record his first goal for the Ghana national team after playing in more than five games.

Social media users, including ace sports journalist George Addo Junior, have opined that the legend was hopefully sharing some of his scoring tricks with the youngster.

While others shared different opinions on what was happening in the video, some tried to explain why he was missing on Ghana's scoresheet.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

@osae27 replying to @addojunr said:

They are not helping him in the team at all. They should supply him the balls to score. Football politics hmmmm

@havert20_kai replying to @addojunr mentioned:

Lol z just exchange of contacts...He is good in Athletico even this season but Ghana this generation is like Chelsea players dnt watch striker to lay pass

@NanaEkowAsare replying to @addojunr commented:

he gave him his number to send him small coins on his Momo na life after football is hard. hehehe I just dey joke o abeg! I love how Asamoah Gyan willingly offers to help when it comes to the black stars! God bless him!

Asamoah Gyan jubilates with Sammy Anim after Black Stars win against Angola

Meanwhile, following a close game between Ghana and Angola, Asamoah Gyan, a former captain of the nation, was photographed celebrating the victory.

On March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, the Black Stars played their opening match in the AFCON qualifiers against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

During a close encounter, the Black Stars prevailed with a 1-0 score thanks to an outstanding goal from Antoine Semenyo.

