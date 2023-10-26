The Ghana Grid Company Ltd has announced expected power cuts in parts of the country during peak hours

GRIDCo has attributed the expected power cuts to the limited gas supply to Tema, which has caused a supply gap

In a statement on Thursday, October 26, the company said this will cause power cuts in parts of the country

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) has announced that parts of the country will experience power cuts when demand for power is high.

GRIDCo explained that this is due to the limited gas supply to Tema, which has caused a supply gap of 550MW during peak time.

GRIDCo has indicated that Ghanaians will be facing power cuts. Source: Getty Images

In a statement on Thursday, October 26, the company said this would cause power cuts in parts of the country.

GRIDCo did not indicate how long the power cuts would last or which areas would be affected.

Previous dumsor concerns

The government and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) earlier had to agree on monthly payments to settle debts.

The IPPs had contemplated shutting down their plants because of the billions owed by the government.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a power crisis was looming in Ghana as independent power producers contemplated shutting down their plants after a meeting on Thursday.

The IPPs said the government's long-standing indebtedness to them, which is over $2 billion, affected their operation.

The IPPs announced a shutdown last month but changed their minds after appeals and a meeting with the power distributor, ECG.

Fears about the return of Dumsor started in May 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that last year, the rampant unannounced power cuts in large areas of the country prompted concerns about the return of dumsor or intermittent power cuts.

Experts were worried about the country's inability to meet the growing demand for electricity consumption.

But answers from the Energy Ministry and available data dispelled fears that dumsor was back.

At the time, the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) called for the inclusion of a $1.4 billion debt owed to them by the government in the mid-year budget review.

Source: YEN.com.gh