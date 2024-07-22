Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I has banned the Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor from all palaces in Gonjaland

The minister was accused of meddling in chieftaincy affairs in the West Gonja area and undermining the Yagbonwura

But the Damongo MP, who is also a Gonja prince, has denied that he is banned, stating that the allegations are all false

Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, the paramount chief of Gonjaland, has banned the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, from entering any palace within the Gonja kingdom.

The Yagbonwura’s decision follows accusations levelled against the Damongo member of parliament for interfering in traditional chieftaincy matters within the Gonja area.

Some West Gonja chiefs had accused the minister of meddling in their chieftaincy affairs.

The Yagbonwura is allegedly banning Samuel Abdulai Jinapor after he was accused of meddling in chieftaincy affairs.

Source: UGC

A Gonja youth group has also accused him of demonstrating gross disrespect to the Yagbonwura and undermining his authority.

The group believes that if Jinapor continues on his current path, his actions could threaten the peace and unity in Gonjaland.

In a press conference, the Yagbonwura’s spokesperson said the Gonja overlord has banned the minister from entering any royal palace within Gonjaland.

This is despite the fact that Samuel Abu Jinapor is also a Gonja prince.

The Yagbonwura said any Gonja paramount chief who allows the Damongo MP into his court would face dire consequences.

He has also banned political groups or individuals who try to enter a palace with the Damongo MP as part of his entourage.

The Yagbonwura says the ban will remain in place till Samuel Jinapor learns his tradition as a royal and submits to him.

Jinapor refutes allegations about alleged Gonjaland ban

Meanwhile, Abu Jinapor has denied meddling in the chieftaincy affairs of the Gonja people.

He noted that he has not shown any interest in the chieftaincy affairs of the traditional state and does not seek to undermine its leader, as being purported.

He stressed that he has high regard for the Yagbonwura and all his sub-chiefs.

Jinapor emphasised that his primary role as a minister and MP is to contribute to the development of Ghana and his constituency, Damongo.

He has urged all and sundry to disregard the allegations against him.

Jinapor: Achimota forest redevelopment began under Mahama

YEN.com.gh also reported that Abu Jinapor claimed plans to redevelop the Achimota Forest Reserve started under John Mahama in 2013.

According to him, Nana Akufo-Addo's government was merely continuing the process initiated by the Mahama administration.

His explanation followed allegations that the current administration was planning to sell portions of the land that make up the reserve.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh