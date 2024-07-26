Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's dad, Mr Satekla Senior, was at the graduation party of his son, and he delivered a touching speech

The party came after the 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year graduated from GIMPA with second-class upper

Many people talked about how proud he was of Stonebwoy, while others shared fond memories they had of him from Ashaiman

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

After the graduation ceremony on the institution's campus, a private lunch was held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra to celebrate him.

Stonebwoy's dad supports him at his graduation lunch and delivers a moving speech. Image Credit: @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's dad spotted at graduation lunch

Stonebwoy's father, Mr Satekla Senior, was present at the lunch. He congratulated his son for bagigng his first degree and delivered a powerful speech.

In his speech, Mr Satekla Senior talked about how instrumental Stonebwoy and his twin sister had been in his life.

Sharing a touching story, he talked about how he would always win bets whenever he used the birthday date of Stonebwoy and his twin.

As a proud dad, Mr Satekla Senior spoke about music being a part of his family. Hence, he was not surprised that his son, Stonebwoy, pursued it and went on to do great things.

Stonebwoy's dad speaking at his graduation lunch.

Stonebwoy's dad's arrival.

Reactions to the video

Many people were glad to see that Stonebwoy's dad was able to attend the graduation lunch. Others talked about how much of a blessing it was to the dancehall musician.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to the video:

adiza.inusah

"I remember when I was in JHS at Ashaiman government school this man use to come and preach to us. little did I know he was the father of a great icon. bhim to the world."

maica_sneakers1

"This man used to preach to us back then Ashaiman JHS 👏❤️"

official_emilie_gh

"So lovely if your dad is alive try to cherish him ❤️"

bebe.amabio

"Wow his son looks like his grandfather 😮😍"

alexa_clozet said:

"JJ looks like his Grandpa❤️❤️😍"

cute_slim_tee said:

"Congratulations.🎓🎉Stonebwoy looks like his dad a lot. Dad looking good. That some cool shoes.😎"

Stonebwoy's GIMPA grades emerged, fans hailed him and his wife

YEN.com.gh reported that 2024 had been a year of several accomplishments for Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

After becoming the 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year, the musician went on to receive his first degree at GIMPA.

Social media was awash with congratulatory messages, especially after a copy of his impressive grade popped up online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh