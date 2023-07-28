A power crisis is looming in Ghana as independent power producers contemplate shutting down their plants after a meeting on Thursday

The IPPs say the government's long-standing indebtedness to them, which is over $2 billion is affecting their operation

The IPPs announced to shut down last month but changed their minds after appeals and a meeting with the power distributor, ECG

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are once again contemplating shutting down the plants as the government fails to settle over $2 billion in debt to them.

The IPPs had rescinded an earlier plan to shut down last month after discussions with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and appeals by statesmen and well-meaning members of the public.

However, after assurances made by the ECG failed to manifest the IPPs have brought the plan to shut down their plants back on the table.

According to a Citi News report, the IPPs held a meeting on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and have decided to continue operation in the interim.

The IPPs said, however, that they may not be able to keep producing power because the government's indebtedness is draining their operations.

"A source at the meeting disclosed to Citi News that the severity of the situation has reached a critical point, with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) unable to pay for gas transportation services due to outstanding payments from ECG," the report said.

IPPs and non-state-run power plants play a key role in electricity in Ghana.

IPPs contribute about 66% of the country's installed capacity. This means that should the IPPs shut down their plants, Ghana's power sector will take a hit.

