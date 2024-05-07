A video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressing gratitude to people who came to celebrate him on his 74th birthday is trending

He used the occasion to show that he is fluent in Ga as he conversed briefly with the Ga Mantse in that language

Many people who commented on the video congratulated the Asantehene on his new age

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is again trending for all the right reasons as he marks his 25th anniversary on the Golden Stool.

This time, the revered King brought smiles to the faces of loved ones and guests during a dinner party, proving to everyone that he is fluent in the Ga language.

It happened during his 74th birthday celebration at Manhyia as he expressed gratitude to other traditional rulers who came to make the event a success.

Addressing the gathering, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II first thanked the Osagyefuo Nana Amoatia Ofori Panin for gracing the occasion.

He then turned to his left, where the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was seated.

Referring to him as Nii Ga, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II proceeded to show his mastery of Ga by saying "Te oyoo tee" to wit "How are you?".

The expression by the Asante King brought smiles to the face of the Ga Mantse, followed by a loud cheer in the auditorium.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II then thanked Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II for his support as he celebrated his birthday.

The adorable video had raked in over 6000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the Asantehene.

Kweku 101 reacted:

Happy birthday Otumfour.. Ga mantse is cool and a humble man.

vicky elegance commented;

this is unity, he is the pillar of peace ampa

Wofa Wise replied:

One Thing People Dont Know Kotoko Hene Speaks Very Good GA,He Was Once A GA Boy..

charles_5 added:

isn't this beautiful

Mens added:

This is what we need together we stand Osagyefo Okyehene and Ga Mantse we love you all God bless you all for kind courtesy.

Phil Jackson added;

They are very good friends

efya sei added:

Awww NII GA thank you Asanteman is grateful.I just love the solidarity ❤ the luv is deep. Ghana we are one.

yaw dwarkwaa added:

He schooled in Accra

Otumfuo dances with wife as Amakye Dede sings for them

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a dinner party was held in his honour to mark his birthday.

In a video circulating online, the Asantehene and Lady Julia Osei Tutu took over the dancefloor.

They danced majestically while legendary Ghanaian high-life musician Amakye Dede performed for the royal couple.

