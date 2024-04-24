Electricity Company of Ghana workers warned the Ashanti Regional Minister to settle outstanding electricity bills

The warning follows protests by the workers following Osei Mensah's order for the arrest of one of their managers

As part of their protest, ECG workers have started wearing red bands at their offices nationwide

Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana have warned the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, to settle outstanding electricity bills or face disconnection.

These bills have been accrued at the minister's private residences.

The warning follows nationwide protests by the ECG workers following Osei Mensah's order for the arrest of one of their managers.

The workers have demanded an apology from the minister, but he has not.

The Union leadership plans to intensify the protest if the Minister does not apologise.

"This week we will get to his house if he owes a pesewa, we will disconnect him then the police must come and arrest all of us," one worker said to Citi News.

ECG board members slapped with GH¢5.8m fine by PURC

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

The fine is because the board members violated Regulation 39 of L.I. 2413, which requires prior notification to consumers before any power interruption.

The commission earlier directed the ECG to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024, amid an erratic power supply.

Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned as board chair on March 26, 2024, and the company's Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, have been affected by the fine.

PURC, in a letter on Monday, April 15, said there were 4,142 outages within the acceptable period.

PURC said 165, representing 3.98 percent of the total outages, were ECG-planned outages.

Only 40 of the outages were preceded by public notices.

Major hospitals facing disconnection over GH¢261m debt

YEN.com.gh reported that some hospitals face disconnection from the power grid because of monies owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Due to outstanding debts, the company has threatened to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid.

The health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, collectively owe GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

