Ghanaian tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa Singathon is competing with Nana Ama McBrown when it comes to rocking African print outfits

The mother-of-three looked exquisite in a kente ensemble for her viral video shoot trending on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Afua Singathon's elegant outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian event planner and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum is on our style radar this week as she slays in a gorgeous kente outfit to an event.

The organizer and founder of Miss Kidi Ghana looked regal in a long-sleeve kente top with a floor-sweeping train paired with oversized palazzo pants.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum slays in a kente outfit. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa Singathon wore a side-parted curly hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.

The beautiful mother of three pretty girls accessorised her look with gold earrings as she smiled for the camera.

Watch the video below;

Afua Asantewaa Singathon slays in an African print top and black jeans

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked like an 18-year-old as she rocked a stylish African print shirt and black jeans during a rehearsal session with Miss Kidi Ghana contestants.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

gloriaosarfo stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

Gloapps stated:

Pretty face, Nice kente, but the down is off

aye_shatta stated:

Always love to watch you

gold_apparel.gh stated:

Black is really beautiful

nanaama_thegreat1 stated:

I love your outfit

Itzmebenny stated:

Beautiful outfits

mercy_salon1 stated:

the smiles

anik_beads stated:

It's so beautiful ❤️. It looks great on you.

nelia_naykua stated:

You’re Amazing

emmanuelboakye7777 stated:

The Glory of God is shining on you brightly. You are so blessed!

Georgeobiri stated:

Beautiful blessed obuoba queen we are proud of you.. more grace adomoo ❤️

belinda_sagoe stated:

Your fashion dierrrrr, I don’t think you chose the right pants for the dress ooosis.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Glamorous In Glittering Corseted African Print Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum frequently wearing clothes with African prints.

The serial entrepreneur gained the respect of the Kwaku native with her appearance at an august function.

Afua Asantewaa has received recognition on social media from some people for her impeccable sense of style and selection of matching accessories.

Source: YEN.com.gh