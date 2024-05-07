Global site navigation

Mr Katah: Top Angel FM Kumasi Presenter Marries In A Plush Wedding, Photos, Videos Emerge
Mr Katah: Top Angel FM Kumasi Presenter Marries In A Plush Wedding, Photos, Videos Emerge

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
  • Angel FM Kumasi presenter Mr Katah has gone off the bachelor market
  • Mr Katah got married to his longtime girlfriend Bestine, in a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, May 7, 2024
  • Videos and photos of the famous presenter's wedding have just emerged online showing lovely moments

Mr Katah, a top radio presenter in Kumasi, has married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

Mr Katah, known in private life as Ekow Mankatah, tied the knot on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Kumasi.

Mr Katah's wedding
Mr Katah of Angel FM in Kumasi has married Photo source: Instagram/@yhawfocus
Source: Instagram

Details of the Angel FM presenter's marriage ceremony are sketchy, but videos and photos have emerged online.

The first photos were shared by Angel FM's official Facebook page, congratulating the broadcaster. The photos showed what looked like pre-wedding photos in which Katah and his partner rocked similar outfits.

Later, videos from the ceremony appeared online showing some beautiful scenes at the wedding. One of the videos showed the bride, only identified as Bestine, rocking a green corseted kente dress and sitting pretty.

Another video showed the newlyweds on the dancefloor showing off some moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh

